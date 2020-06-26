Lakewood Ranch Rotary Club installs new officers

Rotary installs

new officers

Via a virtual meeting, the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch celebrated the conclusion of a year and the installation of new officers June 25.

New officers are Laura Adcock, president; Jim Wingert, treasurer; Paul Oakes, secretary; Mark Midyett, president-elect; Chris Fils, vice president; Christi Womack Villalobos, immediate past president; and directors John Bodenburg, Carmen Spagnola, Susan Hubbell, JoAnn Shakon, Sybil Porter and Joyce Borda.

The 2019-2020 board members were also recognized. They were President Christi Womack Villalobos; President-elect Laura Adcock; Treasurer John Bodenburg; Secretary Paul Oakes; Vice President Mark Midyett; immediate past-President Ken Kaplan; and directors Preston Olinger, Carmen Spagnola, Bob Grepling, Susan Hubbell, Paul Hoenle, Bethany Carr and JoAnn Shakon.

Palm Aire women get creative

The COVID-19 pandemic might have wreaked havoc on the Palm Aire Women’s Club’s springtime plans — canceling board meetings and a beloved charity luncheon — but members have been resourceful.

Thanks to the efforts of member Debi Frock, the board has conducted virtual meetings since April.

Members Judi Bouchard and Michelle Crabtree also came up with the idea to vote by mail for new officers. Members voted electronically to elect their new board.

New officers are: President Carolann Garafola, Vice President Mary Beth Rempp, Recording Secretary Susan Romine, Corresponding Secretary Kim Lege and Treasurer Ivonne Cardona.

Sewing connects acts of kindness

Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club co-President Helene Levin went to Solve Maternity Homes in May with a special delivery.

She brought 50 masks sewn by the Women’s Club’s Mask and Sewing Angels team.

Solve Executive Director Peggy Kerwin said she was delighted to receive the thoughtful and much-needed donation to help keep the expectant mothers and dedicated staff safe during the pandemic.

The Mask and Sewing Angels team has already sewn more than 400 masks that were delivered to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. They are now in the process of making 400 more for their adopted charities.