East County Athlete of the Week: Riley Bradshaw

Riley Bradshaw is a sophomore girls cross country runner at Lakewood Ranch High. She finished fifth (21:00.80) out of 89 runners at the Bradenton Runners Club XC Invitational on Oct. 20 at Manatee High.

When did you start running?

Six years ago when I lived in Buford, Ga. I played soccer, and I liked the running aspect a lot, so I decided to join a running club. I moved to Lakewood Ranch a year ago.

What is the appeal to you?

I like to get better at whatever I'm doing. In running, I can set goals for next year, and then crush them. That's what drives me.

Do you prefer running track or cross country?

In Georgia, I liked cross country better because we ran more trails. Here, we run less trails, so I like track and field more. It really depends on where I'm running. My favorite trail is Collins Hill Park, in Gwinnett County, Ga. It's really pretty.

What is your favorite memory?

Doing long runs with the team. You talk and learn things about each other and get closer. A lot of girls on this team are funny, and you would never know unless you bond with them. It's the little things like that I love.

What is your biggest challenge?

Trying to get my time down. Sometimes running hurts. It can't be fun all the time. You have to stick to your goals and go for them.

What goals do you have?

By the end of my senior year, I want to get under a five-minute mile, and under an 18:30 5K. We will see if it happens. I'm on the right track.

What is your favorite food?

Barbecue. A pulled pork barbecue sandwich is my absolute favorite.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Ireland. My ancestors are from there, and there's a statue from long ago of someone in my family (Charles Parnell) in Dublin. It would be cool to see that.

What is your favorite subject?

American history. I love learning about how this country came together. I like geography as well. Maps are interesting to me.

What is the best advice you have received?

God has a plan for you. You don't need to worry. Everything will work out how it is supposed to work.

Finish this sentence: Riley Bradshaw is ...

... Funny. I crack a lot of jokes. I like to make people laugh.