Lakewood Ranch residential real estate transactions: July 13-17

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 13 and July 17.

A home in Lake Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cecil Lee and Sheila Upshaw, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7914 Staysail Court to James and Mary Myers, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,495,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,275,000 in 2018.

Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch

Nicole Pies, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7437 Seacroft Cove to Samuel Schmitt and Laura Chevalier, of Bradenton, for $1.25 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,614 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Highlands

4141 Inc. sold the home at 5204 96th St. E. to Brandon and Whitney Johnson, of Bradenton, for $872,200. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 6,161 square feet of living area.

Mark Bolton and Jerry Bladdick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9616 53rd Terrace E. to Michael and Joni Kroger, of Columbus, Ohio, for $498,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2013.

Melvin and Linda Lestock, of Parrish, sold their home at 5346 97th St. Circle E. to Richard and Maureen Kane, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,348 square feet of living area.

Harbour Walk

Robert and Jo Ellen Robinson, of Evans, Ga., sold their home at 536 Mast Drive to Ken Ye and Yu Su Chen, of Bradenton, for $780,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Kimberly Ann Duquette, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1010 Lanyard Court to Gretchen Vose and Barry Reiter, of Winter Park, for $730,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,500 in 2013.

John and Joyce Taylor, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5611 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Steven and Karin Klancnik, of Bradenton, for $576,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,600 in 2014.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Linda Conahay, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6926 Brier Creek Court to Michal and Karen Naffah, of Canfield, Ohio, for $640,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2018.

Adeline Tarin, of Lake Forest, Ill., sold the home at 6631 Oakland Hills Drive to Jeffrey Bauer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $346,300. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Richmond Park

Sheryl Cobb, trustee, sold the home at 8019 Collingwood Court to David and Virginia Quattropani, of University Park, for $625,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Daniel and Shalom Konczak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7571 Camden Harbour Drive to Robert and Kelley Ray, of Bradenton, for $547,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

Michael and Durae Matthews, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., sold their home at 13812 Swiftwater Way to John Blackmer, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,300 in 2017.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Justin and Katie Ann Hissong sold their home at 314 167th Blvd. N.E. to Robert Sohol, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $498,000 in 2016.

Braden River Lakes

James and Diane Fullwood, trustees, sold the home at 1231 50th St. E. to Jodie Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $487,500. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2016.

Mandalay

Duane and Kimberly Siefke, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6129 46th Lane E. to Peter and Sara Lipton, of Bradenton, for $472,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,900 in 2005.

John and Terri Wilson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6143 47th St. E. to Joseph and Leslie Vazquez, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,600 in 2004.

Central Park

David Reber and Sandra Wise, of Tampa, sold their home at 11607 Gramercy Park Ave. to Cristin James and Claire Louise Nimmer, of Bradenton, for $466,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2013.

Shane Dabney and Noella Menezes, of Parrish, sold their home at 11611 Gramercy Park Ave. to Carlos and Margaret Galdamez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $353,900 in 2013.

Amy Munoz and Juan Carlos Munoz-Alejandre sold their home at 12198 Longview Lake Circle to Brent and Alisha Homan, of Bradenton, for $323,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2017.

Edgewater Village

Ken and Joan Byrne, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8417 Misty Morning Court to Eric Phuong and Anna Tran, of Rego, N.Y., for $460,800. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,600 in 2001.

Greenbrook Village

William Durham, of Vineland, N.J., sold his home at 6725 Ladyfish Trail to Harold and Lisa Reddan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,200 in January.

Robert Scott and Megan Marie Wells, of Savannah, Ga., sold their home at 6253 Willet Court to Matthew and Lisa Buck, of Lakewood Ranch, for $340,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,900 in 2015.

Giovanni and Carmela Bongiovanni, of Fair Lawn, N.J., sold their home at 6218 Blue Runner Court to Jorge and Briahna Jael Lee Martinez, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,400 in 2005.

Carriage Run at University Place

Brian and Trina Myerscough sold their home at 7452 Sea Island Lane to Natalie Mahler, of University Park, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,995 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Scott and Ramona Leigh Hunt, of Palmetto, sold their home at 13511 Third Ave. N.E. to Robert Wilson and Lynne Strasser, of Bradenton, for $429,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2004.

Summerfield Village

Robert D’Auria and Ernestine De’Cuollo, of Easton, Pa., sold their home at 11705 Clubhouse Drive to Nina and Martin Antonetti, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $484,500 in 2005.

River Club South

Jeanne Garvin, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 9969 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Joseph Vu and Ly Thi Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,696 square feet of living area.

Mote Ranch

Uta Wohlfeil and F. Thomas Wolfer, trustees, sold the home at 6618 Westward Place to Kenneth Davidson and Johnny Sokhon, of Bradenton, for $392,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,000 in 2001.

GreyHawk Landing

Patrick Sean and Chanda Michele O’Brien, of Merritt Island, sold their home at 12655 Cara Cara Loop to Rohoman Khan and Zeleena Mohamed-Khan, of Bradenton, for $389,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2015.

Eagle Trace

Sharon and Robert Player, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12621 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Eva Howland and Steven Pino for $376,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2016.

Joseph and Monika Simpson sold their home at 12109 Whisper Lake Drive to Jose Silva, of Bradenton, for $374,300. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,800 in 2018.

Moorings at Edgewater

Donald Kohnstamm, of Williamsville, N.Y., sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6539 Moorings Point Circle to Mutahare Engin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $375,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $436,400 in 2003.

Brian and Kelly Kappler, of Saint Clairsville, Ohio, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 6430 Moorings Point Circle to Thomas and Margaret Edgerton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $350,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2019.

Riverdale Revised

Alberta Kemper, of Palmetto, sold her home at 163 Americas Cup Blvd. to Galina Brazhnikova, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Robert Lansdell and Deborah Yingling-Lansdell, trustees, of S. Lebanon, Ohio, sold the home at 355 River Enclave Court to Roger and Jean Johnson, of Bradenton, for $371,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,900 in 2018.

Peter Sant and Janice Moira Sant sold their home at 143 River Enclave Court to William and Kristine Sargent, of Bradenton, for $347,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2011.

River Place

Terrence and Yadira Kirschner, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7107 68th Drive E. to Tyler David Kelley and Irene Russell Hodges, of Bradenton, for $362,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2004.

Mirabella at Village Green

Michael and Connie Nelson, of Clearwater Beach, sold their home at 1312 Calle Grand St. to Bruce Margopoulos and Kathy Margopoulos, trustees, of Midlothian, Va., for $360,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Peridia

Sean Jarolin, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4220 Presidential Ave. Circle E. to Juan and Marianela Murga, of Braden River, for $350,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,500 in 2019.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Thomas and Maureen King sold their home at 719 Foggy Morn Lane to Amelia Baker Thompson, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,500 in 2001.

Wedgewood

Clayton and Angelica Muench, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5126 Wedge Court E. to Francis Mihalovic and Suzanne Plogman, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2019.

Copperlefe

Ty and Linh Lamthach, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11429 Sweetgrass Drive to Benjamin Goldberg and Ooma Rampersad, of Loxahatchee, for $330,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2018.

Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch

Ralph and Cheryl Burton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 84 condominium at 8104 Miramar Way to Linda Conahay and James Mooney, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,800 in 2014.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Titus and Robin Queen, of Tallahassee, sold their home at 515 Pecan Lane to Kevin Ouellette and Scott Beavers, of Bradenton, for $324,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2015.

Glenbrooke

Brian and Leah Roux, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8164 Glenbrooke Court to Daniel William and Amyerin Golden Hamilton, of Snohomish, Wash., for $315,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2014.

Avalon at the Village of Palm-Aire

Sally Margaret Brindley, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4910 Lakescene Place to Anna Collins-Proper, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Rolf and Andrea Halverson, of Houston, sold their home at 4538 Abacos Place to Anthony and Kerry Raniere, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2016.

Tara

Larry and Deborah Hyrne sold their home at 6067 Wingspan Way to Sharon Bente, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,900 in 2005.

Eleanor Smith, of Forest Hills, N.Y., sold her home at 7006 Pleasant Hill Road to Sue Ellen and Terry Hoal, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,000 in 1992.

Greenfield Plantation

Alicia Snell, of Palmetto, sold her home at 943 Springwood Circle to Daniel Scott and Emily Marie Cuahonte, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,770 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2012.

Club Villas at Palm-Aire

Paul and Marylynn Elstone, of Burlington, N.J., sold their Unit 19A condominium at 5534 Country Club Way to Beverly Woltz, of Sarasota, for $281,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2017.

Country Oaks

Lindsey Snow, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8425 Cypress Lake Circle to Anna Madaschi, trustee, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2019.

Cottages at San Casciano

Lois Fallon, of Bradenton, sold her home at 409 San Casciano Lane to Don Schlagenhauf, trustee, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,610 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

Teri Wilson sold her home at 15535 Rose Grove Drive to Paul Armstrong, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,300 in 2016.

Creekwood

Audry Zerfas, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5025 79th St. E. to Alexander and Cora Palmer, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2004.

Fairway Six

Stephen and Kathleen Luc, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5726 Doral Drive to Natalya Badgley, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Christopher and Carolyn Lyon, of Wilton, Conn., sold their Unit A-205 condominium at 7804 Lake Vista Court to N. Jeanne Garvin, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $250,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2006.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Derric Christian, of Parrish, sold his home at 263 Beacon Harbour Loop to Ryan Wenger, of Bradenton, for $235,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,000 in 2010.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Lee Ray and Carol Ann Thaxton sold their Unit 442 condominium at 16904 Vardon Terrace to Monika Patel, trustee, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2018.

Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch

Steven Talbert, of Wichita, Kansas, sold his Unit 104 condominium at 8267 Miramar Way to Dianna Marie Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, for $220,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,400 in 2006.

Harborage on Braden River

Richard and Euphema Ruff, of Loveland, Ohio, sold their Unit B-08 condominium at 5541 Key West Place to Bryan Price and Kerry Lynn Delee Price, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2018.

Villas of Eagle Creek

Loretta Gardiner, of Lancaster, Calif., sold her Unit 6228 condominium at 6228 Country Club Way to Michael Summers, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,900 in 1992.

Watch at Waterlefe

James and Brenda Witten, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 34-C condominium at 9407 Discovery Terrace to Dorothy McNerney, trustee, of Bradenton, for $207,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2009.