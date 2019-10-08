Lakewood Ranch Medical Center today donated $316,000 to the Brain Health Initiative, a Lakewood Ranch-based study of brain health.

The multi-generational, community-based research project is a collaboration between the Massachusetts General Hospital — a Harvard Medical school hospital — and the Academy for Brain Health and Performance in partnership with the community of Lakewood Ranch and the greater Gulf Coast region.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center CEO Andy Guz joined initiative Executive Director Stephanie Peabody, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch President and CEO Rex Jensen and SMR Director of Community Relations Monaca Onstad for a check presentation at the hospital. SMR provided an initial $650,000 contribution.

"We're very excited to partner on this initiative," Guz said. "It has potential to be a life-changing study for the world."

Peabody said the hospital's donation brings total contributions to $1.6 million, the total needed for the initiative's first phase.

"The community came together with significant enthusiasm and support," said Peabody, the lead researcher for the study.

The funding will allow the Brain Health Initiative team to prepare for its brain health pilot study, which will develop a "report card" reflecting the brain health of residents in the Lakewood Ranch area. Peabody said she expects the pilot to start in Spring 2020 with 3,600 participants.