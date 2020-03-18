Lakewood Ranch Medical Center confirms patient who died tested positive for coronavirus

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has confirmed that a patient who died Tuesday had tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital did not specify the identity or age but the Florida Department of Health reports all eight people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County are between the ages of 61-81. It was the first death attributed to the disease in Manatee County.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is screening all individuals entering the hospital, monitoring for symptoms in patients and implementing isolation protocols, if needed.

As of 4 p.m., Wednesday, Manatee County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has 289 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The death in Lakewood Ranch was the seventh in Florida contributed to COVID-19.