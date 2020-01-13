It's just fun to say.

Lakewood Ranch's Bill Poulton buys 4 to 5 billion oranges a year.

I have a hard time wrapping my mind around those numbers. I could supply three-quarters of the Earth's population with a mimosa on New Year's Eve.

And what about the peels? Did you know orange peels can be used to make a cleaner that disinfects, reduces mold and removes calcium build-up? Combine the peels with shea and cocoa butter, and you've got a nice skin moisturizer. Get rid of that nasty smell in your garbage disposal by putting some peels down there.

Jay Heater: Side of Ranch

Poulton is well aware of all the good qualities of the orange, but he isn't buying 5 billion of them for his own use. He is the director of manufacturing for Tropicana Products, Inc., of Bradenton. His main duty is procurement, which means striking deals with orange growers to keep the juice flowing at Tropicana, which is the biggest buyer Florida oranges.

Talking about some orange fun facts has to be pleasing to Poulton, an upbeat family man who has had to navigate some tough waters the last few years in the ailing citrus industry.

Plaguing the industry most has been the Asian citrus psyllid, which infects citrus trees and causes a disease — citrus greening. Poulton said the growers are getting a handle on controlling the psyllid and the industry has seen beneficial results over the past couple of years. He said progress is being made because farmers are learning to grow their fruit despite the presence of the greening.

Another challenge has been shrinking acreage devoted to citrus.

"Citrus growers selling land to developers or other investors, along with planting new crops, has long been part of the citrus industry story," Poulton said. "Ultimately, the laws of supply and demand will continue to prevail and an adequate supply of Florida oranges will be grown to meet demand."

The demand for orange juice does fluctuate. Poulton said people are drinking less orange juice than they did 10 years ago, but the industry is working hard to maintain their position.

"I have spent the last 13 years working for Tropicana here in Florida," he said. "I care deeply about the citrus industry. Florida orange juice is an integral part of the brand of our state. It was huge economic impact across the state, including Manatee County. And it is a fantastic product that is good for you. I am proud to work for Tropicana and its stewardship of this important industry. Plus, my kids are huge fans of Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, so I better be passionate about what I do."

Gov. Ron DeSantis took note of Poulton's passion and on Nov. 15 appointed him to the Florida Citrus Commission, which oversees the Florida Department of Citrus, for a three-year term. Poulton had found out a short time before.

"I was driving home from my office and my cell phone rang," said Poulton, who like the rest of us rarely answers a call if he doesn't know the number. "It was a Tallahassee number so I thought I should take it. He said, 'Hello, this is Ron DeSantis.'"

Poulton, a former U.S. Navy lieutenant, knew the governor had to be serious to be calling himself.

"I am glad I answered the phone," said Poulton, who is 54. "He asked a couple of questions about the industry, and my opinion about things we need to work on. I never expected he would call himself, but that speaks to the place citrus has in Florida, both politically and economically."

Considering he meets with the state's growers to strike deals for Tropicana, Poulton is aware of the industry's needs from every aspect. He joins eight other citrus commissioners to regulate the industry, research best practices and market the industry.

Between his job and the commission, he finds time for his family. He and his wife, Tara, have 18-year-old Jack, 16-year-old Emily, 13-year-old Tyler and 5-year-old Mary Anne.

You can bet their meals include orange juice.

"You want to be working in a job and in an industry that makes you proud," he said. "It is an amazing product."