Lakewood Ranch man has special gift for giving

It was Amanda Smith's 10th birthday party, and she was wondering what her parents, Bob and Julie Smith, might have in store for her.

Bob Smith, who was on the board of the food pantry in Waukesha County in Wisconsin, decided upon a unique present.

"I told her, 'instead of bringing you presents for your birthday, I am bringing you food," Bob Smith said.

They took her "presents" to the food bank.

Still growing (Bob Smith has collected donations from Country Club residents each of the last eight years with a greater total each year) 2012 — $1,500 2013 — $5,825 2014 — $7,243 2015 — $11,000 2016 — $11,300 2017 — $16,500 2018 — $20,235 2019 — $25,025

Years later, Amanda Smith Tullidge laughs when she thinks back to that moment.

"It was wonderful learning about the importance of giving," she said.

Julie and Amanda have both been active with the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund and Amanda co-founded the Cheers for Charity women's giving circle.

Meanwhile, Bob Smith has been on a roll with a different kind of charitable effort.

Eight years ago, he decided to send an email to his Lakewood Ranch Country Club golf buddies. He had been involved with Stillpoint House of Prayer in Bradenton and he had been impressed how many people they could help with food and supplies despite operating on a shoestring budget.

"There were always 200 people waiting in the parking lot hoping to get three cans of food," Smith said.

So he fired off an email to nine of his friends.

"I said, 'Anyone got money you want to give me?'" Smith recalled.

They all responded and Smith came up with $1,500 for Stillpoint House of Prayer.

The next year, as the email list started to expand, it was $5,825 and it continued to grow from there.

This month, Smith cut a check for $25,025 in what he now calls the eighth annual Appeal.

Jeff Belvo, the president of Stillpoint House of Prayer, said the contribution has been amazing.

"This year's (donation) is about 12% of our annual operating budget," Belvo said. "God bless him, he has done an outstanding job. Most of the money he has donated will go to food. We primarily buy from the Food Bank of Manatee at 18 cents a pound. So for $25,000, you can do the math."

Amanda Smith Tullidge said she is very proud of her dad, but just as proud of Lakewood Ranch residents.

"It is testament of how special Lakewood Ranch is," she said. "They open their hearts."

Belvo said, even so, it takes a special man to bring the donors together.

Lakewood Ranch's Bob Smith spearheaded a fundraising drive that raised $25,025 for the Stillpoint House of Prayer.

As they worked to hand out shoes on April 15 at Stillpoint House of Prayer, Amanda Smith Tullidge was happy to talk about her dad.

"He is a wonderful guy," she said. "Smart, involved, giving. Now that he is retired, he really gets to give his time. He takes a personal interest in people."

Diane Brune, a former Lakewood Ranch Community Fund board member, was volunteering her time at Stillpoint on Monday as well. She is impressed with Smith's work.

"Bob just gets donations," she said. "He never quits. What is amazing is the consistency of his dedication."

Before Smith began his email drive to raise money in 2012, he was cautioned that he might annoy those on the other end of the email for bluntly asking for money.

"But that's just the sort of guy I am," he said. "I wouldn't make a good politician."

He had 62 people giving to the cause this year and he said he will keep expanding his email list, if possible. Over the years, he only has experienced five instances of "kickback" about his plea for funds. That is despite sending emails to neighbors he hardly knows.

As far as his own dedication, Smith said it comes from his Catholic school education in which he was taught the theme of "charity for all."

Besides charity in general, Smith said he puts a priority on feeding the hungry.

"I always have thought it is more important than saving the whales or the symphony," he said.

Belvo wouldn't disagree.

"To these people," Belvo said of the more than 250 families who came through Stillpoint April 15, "it means everything."