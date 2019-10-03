Lakewood Ranch man dies in three-car crash on State Road 70

Lakewood Ranch's Gary Peak, 75, died at the scene Oct. 2 as the result of a three-car collision at approximately 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 70 and Post Boulevard/Greenbrook Boulevard.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Peak was driving northbound in a 2016 Mazda on Greenbrook Boulevard when he entered the intersection with State Road 70 and collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was driven westbound on State Road 70 by Jeffery Orgen of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Orgen was not injured.

The third vehicle, a 2018 Lexus driven by Lakewood Ranch's James Lemay, was stopped in traffic facing south on Post Boulevard, and was hit by the other two cars as a result of the collision. Lemay suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor. The crash is under investigation.