ComCenter allows local artists to display their work on its walls.

Lakewood Ranch's Elayne Molbreak said she began painting in 2005 as a hobby for her own pleasure.

She soon found her hobby translated into pleasure for others as well.

Creekside's Marg Williamson started painting after she retired in 1998. She said the ComCenter is a good showcase for her work.

Molbreak is one of 20 artists from the Lakewood Ranch Art League who will have their work on display at the ComCenter, 9040 Town Center Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, through April. The exhibit opened Nov. 14.

The ComCenter is an executive office and business center that has offered a setting for various art clubs and artists to display their work since the center opened in 1999.

"We like to have the local artists display their work," said Laurie Blake, the client services coordinator for the ComCenter. "It is a way to support the community. It decorates our walls and it helps the artists. It's a win-win."

Most of the work on display is available for purchase and the exhibit, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, is free and open to the public.

"This is a show we've done the last three years," said Mary Ellen Slenker, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Art League. "This is a sample of our work."

The exhibit features 64 paintings from 20 artists. Prices range from $80 to $500.