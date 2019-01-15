Lakewood Ranch launches lecture series

Nearly 100 Lakewood Ranch residents gathered Jan. 15 to learn about staying creative as they age.

Dr. Peter McCallister, vice president of academic affairs at Ringling College, spoke about creativity and its importance throughout each stage of life during the first LWR Talks speaker series held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Guests also learned about Ringling’s collaborative learning opportunities and about virtual reality technology and its future applications.

Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance hosted the event in collaboration with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College. The lecture was the first in a four-part series.

LWR Talks lectures will occur once monthly through April. Each lecture begins at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club and costs $10. To see the schedule, visit lwrcac.com.

Next month's speaker on Feb. 19 will be John Rixse, who prepared the daily presidential brief while serving in the White House.