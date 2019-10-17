Those wishing for some design inspiration or to see new models and communities in Lakewood Ranch can take advantage of the 2019 Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes.

Individuals can tour more than 90 model and move-in ready homes during the event, which runs Oct. 18 to Nov. 17. It's an opportunity to meet with community specialists, tour model homes, attend special events and experience what life is like in the master-planned, award-winning community.

Highlighted model homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. during the event.

For information, click here or visit the Lakewood Ranch Information Center, 8131 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch.