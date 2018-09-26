Lakewood Ranch homeowners sound off on traffic volume

Three years ago, noise from Lorraine Road was barely noticeable when Judy Hamer and her husband, Ed, moved into their home in Country Club at Lakewood Ranch.

But times have changed. With construction in Country Club East and the opening of Lorraine Road to Fruitville Road farther south, the roadway is busier.

“It’s becoming very much a problem — the traffic, the speeding, the heavy trucks and the roaring of engines,” Judy Hamer said. “We know that it’s not going to be a better situation anytime in the future. We’re looking for someone to hear us.”

The Hamers and other residents within the Presidio, Siena and Riviera sections of the Country Club, all of whom have homes that directly back to Lorraine Road, say noise from Lorraine Road traffic is getting worse. They want solutions, including a possible noise barrier wall.

Country Club has a large berm with landscaping and a white picket-style fence around its perimeter, but no barrier wall as other Lakewood Ranch communities do.

Supervisors on the Lakewood Ranch Community Development 5 board have contracted with KB Environmental Sciences to complete a noise study and present ideas for improvements. That study is due back for the board’s October meeting.

KB Environmental Sciences already has worked to address some of residents’ immediate questions through a memo provided Sept. 18. In that eight-page report, KB writes noise reduction options could include increasing the height of the berm, replacing existing fencing with solid fencing and using fountains and fans at particular properties to help mask the noise.

The memo also notes that a simple analysis of the existing noise, using the Federal Highway Administration’s Traffic Noise computer model, indicates noise levels do not exceed FHWA and Florida Department of Transportation’s noise abatement criteria.

Riviera Neighborhood Committee Chairman David Schoenborn and Presidio Neighborhood Committee Chairman Bill Hogen said the sound wall idea has been a topic with the CDD since March, and their committees are not taking a stance on the issue. They are supporting the effort to find a solution, however.

The noise issue is coupled with concerns about air quality, safety and property values. They said a sound wall or improvements to the berm may address most of those concerns.

“I’m hoping there are some clear options we can undertake,” Hogen said. “The minimal expectation is enhancing the landscaping. They’re already moving that direction.”

Resident Don Malko said his home is 54 feet from Lorraine Road and the noise has been a concern for more than a decade, although it’s gotten worse in the past three years.

“It’s hard to go sit on your lanai and read,” Malko said. “It’s part of progress. Lakewood Ranch keeps growing and growing.”

More vegetation or a wall would help, he said.

Judy Hamer said improvements to the berm landscaping will be helpful, but she views it as a short-term solution to a growing problem.

“There are sound walls in every area. We drive around the new construction. The sound wall is one of the first things they do,” Judy Hamer said. “Our neighborhood is a little bit older. We’re right across the street from Country Club East and they have their wall.”

She said the sound wall may help reduce noise, as would slowing traffic on Lorraine Road between Greenbrook Boulevard and The Masters Avenue. The speed limit is 35 mph.

She said other options might be a traffic signal at Lorraine and Players Drive, or a blinking caution light at the Players Drive gate.

“Three years ago it was an idyllic peaceful neighborhood, and now it’s stressful and nerve-wracking,” she said.

Schoenborn said the neighborhoods are grateful to see progress on the issue and are eager to hear KB’s findings.

“We’ve been very appreciative of the support (from staff and the CDD board),” Schoenborn said. “It’s a slow process, but they’re coming up with an assessment.”