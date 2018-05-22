 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Tuesday, May. 22, 2018 4 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch High softball state semifinal delayed for third time

Share
The game will now be played Wednesday in Vero Beach.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch High softball team's state semifinal game against Oakleaf has been a scheduling nightmare. 

Thanks to consistent rainfall in Vero Beach, the game, originally scheduled for May 18, has been moved again, now to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Dodgertown. 

If the Mustangs defeat Oakleaf and advance to the state championship game, that game will now be played Thursday at 3:05 p.m. — assuming there's no more rain. 

Lakewood Ranch's games can be streamed via the High School Sports Network if you purchase a $10 a month subscription. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement