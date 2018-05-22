Lakewood Ranch High softball state semifinal delayed for third time

The Lakewood Ranch High softball team's state semifinal game against Oakleaf has been a scheduling nightmare.

Thanks to consistent rainfall in Vero Beach, the game, originally scheduled for May 18, has been moved again, now to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Dodgertown.

If the Mustangs defeat Oakleaf and advance to the state championship game, that game will now be played Thursday at 3:05 p.m. — assuming there's no more rain.

Lakewood Ranch's games can be streamed via the High School Sports Network if you purchase a $10 a month subscription.