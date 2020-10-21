Lakewood Ranch High School students leave their mark on campus

Lakewood Ranch students enjoy annual senior tradition.
Students leave mark on campus
With several senior year traditions being canceled due to COVID-19, Kendall Stanley and Margot Murphy, both seniors at Lakewood Ranch High School, were happy to be able to paint a parking spot on campus.
Each year seniors get paint and brushes and put their creative minds at work to make a parking spot their own.
The girls decided to write "I just painted this" before painting an emoji in the spot.
"We hang out all the time, and we have a lot of inside jokes," Murphy said. "There is a giant inside joke behind this."
Pink on the links
Ninety University Park golfers came together Oct. 10 to hit the
greens while wearing pink shirts and hats, pins and pom-poms.
Golfers weren't the only ones sporting pink. Carts, too, were adorned with pink ribbons, flowers and boas.
Eileen Cantarella and Ronni Loundy are co-chairwomen for University Park's Pink Week. The team they lead, Answer to Cancer SRQ, raised money for the American Cancer Society’s support services and research.
Pink Week also included a "walk for the cure" Oct. 11 that featured food trucks and festivities for those who have been affected by breast cancer and supporters.