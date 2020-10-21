Lakewood Ranch High School students leave their mark on campus

Kendall Stanley and Margot Murphy. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Students leave mark on campus

With several senior year traditions being canceled due to COVID-19, Kendall Stanley and Margot Murphy, both seniors at Lakewood Ranch High School, were happy to be able to paint a parking spot on campus.

Each year seniors get paint and brushes and put their creative minds at work to make a parking spot their own.

The girls decided to write "I just painted this" before painting an emoji in the spot.

"We hang out all the time, and we have a lot of inside jokes," Murphy said. "There is a giant inside joke behind this."

Pink on the links

Ninety University Park golfers came together Oct. 10 to hit the

Eileen Cantarella. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

greens while wearing pink shirts and hats, pins and pom-poms.

Golfers weren't the only ones sporting pink. Carts, too, were adorned with pink ribbons, flowers and boas.

Eileen Cantarella and Ronni Loundy are co-chairwomen for University Park's Pink Week. The team they lead, Answer to Cancer SRQ, raised money for the American Cancer Society’s support services and research.

Pink Week also included a "walk for the cure" Oct. 11 that featured food trucks and festivities for those who have been affected by breast cancer and supporters.