Friday night football can come with a new kind of impact.

Students at Lakewood Ranch High School are using tonight's game against North Port High to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch High, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

A portion of ticket sales from tonight's game will go toward the cause, and students also will be collecting hurricane relief effort donations, Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber said.

"There're over 75,000 people without food and shelter and the Mustangs care," Bieber said. "It's a school-wide fundraiser."

Lakewood Ranch High's Key Club, Lakewood Leaders, Student Government Association and National Honor Society groups on Sept. 12 started a fundraising campaign that will run through Sept. 30. They are collecting donations from students and staff during lunch. On the first day, students collected $371, Beiber said.

Individuals can also make contributions to the cause online at the school's website.