Lakewood Ranch High reopens after threat

Lakewood Ranch High School this morning was put on "shelter in place" as authorities investigated a threat left in a student restroom.

School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber said there was a written threat left on a note in a female restroom. It was found around 9:35 a.m., at which time the school went into "shelter in place" mode. The campus perimeter was secured and there was limited movement allowed on campus. Barber said it is not as severe of a restriction as a school lockdown.

Barber said the school resource officer and law enforcement investigated the threat and by about 10:17 a.m. deemed it was "not credible"