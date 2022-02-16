Lakewood Ranch High guidance clerk named School District of Manatee County's Support Employee of the Year

Kari Keech-Babcock, a guidance clerk at Lakewood Ranch High School, was in disbelief when her named was called.

She held back tears as she walked up to the stage at Manatee Technical College Feb. 16 to receive the award for the School District of Manatee County's 2022 Excellence in Education Awards Support Employee of the Year.

Kari Keech-Babcock, a guidance clerk at Lakewood Ranch High School, is congratulated by Dustin Dahlquist, the principal at Lakewood Ranch High School.

"I'm a little bit in shock," Keech-Babcock said. "I'm very excited and extremely honored. It's crazy."

Keech-Babcock has been working for the School District of Manatee County for four years calling Lakewood Ranch High School her home.

She said the award means everything to her.

"It tells me that I'm doing everything I can to build communities," Keech-Babcock said. "It's showing me that what I'm doing right now is good, and I should keep chugging along. It can only go up from here."

In her four years at Lakewood Ranch High, Keech-Babcock has worn many hats including attendance clerk, guidance clerk and working at the front desk. She's one of the first faces people see when entering the high school.

Kari Keech-Babcock, a guidance clerk at Lakewood Ranch High School, thanks her school family for their love and support.

She prides herself on building relationships with the students and their families and the faculty and staff.

This school year, Keech-Babcock also has taken on the role as the school's esports coach.

Kristine Dittman, a secretary at Lakewood Ranch High School, nominated Keech-Babcock for the award. Dittman and Keech-Babcock both were hired at Lakewood Ranch High School in 2017. They've been working together at the front desk of the school's main office since the 2019-2020 school year.

"She's so amazing," Dittman said. "She is the beacon on the hill. Light shines through her. She's so good at what she does. Even if someone comes in and flusters her or gets her upset, you would never know it. Her customer service skills are just so amazing. I can't say enough good things about her. She is a joy and a blessing to me. I admire her so much."

Keech-Babcock will go on to be a representative in the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program.

Samoset Elementary School fourth grade teacher Deelah Jackson was named the School District of Manatee County's 2022 Teacher of the Year.