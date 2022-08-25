Lakewood Ranch High football game canceled because of lighting

The Lakewood Ranch High football season appeared to be heading in a positive direction.

The Mustangs, which went 3-7 in 2021, took the lead on Lemon Bay High, which went 9-1, with a goal line touchdown from senior running back Kevin Everhart. The defense had previously forced a turnover on downs. All the momentum was in Lakewood Ranch's favor.

Then the lightning came.

The game, which was in the middle of the first quarter, was delayed for approximately 90 minutes before the decision came down to cancel the game. The game will not be rescheduled, as Lakewood Ranch is holding standardized testing for its students on Saturday and Lemon Bay plays its next game against IMG Academy Blue on Sept. 1, making a game later than Saturday impossible.

Lakewood Ranch will try to complete its first game of the season 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at home against Cardinal Mooney High.