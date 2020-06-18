Lakewood Ranch High School will open at 10 a.m. June 25 for people wanting to make public comments regarding the reopening of the School District of Manatee County during the school board's workshop.

The high school is one of four high schools in addition to the School Support Center in downtown Bradenton that will be open for people to comment on reopening.

The School Board of Manatee County's workshop will start at 10 a.m. with public comments being heard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to time constraints, comment will be limited to two minutes.

Participants must reserve a time to speak and reservations will be done on a first come first served basis. Participants must sign up to speak by 5 p.m. June 24.

Public comments can also be submitted in writing to [email protected].

Anyone visiting any of the five locations must agree to have their temperature checked as they enter the building, pass through a security check, wear a mask or face covering and be present at their reserved time when their name is called.

Board members will hear results of the back-to-school survey the district disseminated during the workshop. About 21,000 Manatee County families and community members responded to the survey.

Besides Lakewood Ranch High and the School Support Center, other locations to attend are Bayshore High School, Palmetto High School and Southeast High School.