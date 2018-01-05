East County Great Dane shines in the spotlight

Wherever Reef goes, he becomes the center of attention.

The 175-pound Great Dane’s owners, East County residents Missy and Marc Brodeur and their 1-year-old daughter Mia, have grown accustomed to the attention at Lakewood Ranch events. They bring Reef and their other large dog Pepe, a English shepherd-poodle mix, on public outings regularly, including to the Jan. 5 Music on Main.

“Reef should his own Facebook page he’s been in so many pictures,” Missy Brodeur said.