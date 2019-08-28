Lakewood Ranch High football fans have been waiting a long time for the first game under new coach Rashad West.

Now, they will get to wait one less day.

Thanks to expected inclement weather in Englewood on Aug. 30, the Mustangs' road game against Lemon Bay High has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, still at Lemon Bay.

The Mustangs' week one game, planned to be against Ida Baker High, was canceled because of scheduling miscommunications, and their preseason game against Osceola High was canceled because of excessive rain.

As of now, Braden River High and The Out-of-Door Academy will still play their games on Friday.