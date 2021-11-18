Lakewood Ranch Elks hosts 'Stuff the Truck' event Saturday to feed hungry children.

The Lakewood Ranch-Sarasota Elks Lodge, 4602 Lena Road, Bradenton, is hosting a "Stuff the Truck" event noon to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 20 to benefit the Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies program.

Elks Board Member Andrea Hitcho said EFELT serves 11 elementary schools in Manatee County, sending students in need home with a bag of food on Fridays during the school year so they don't go hungry on the weekend when they aren't in school.

Anyone is invited to drop off food — such as canned tuna, soup, vegetables and fruit, or peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and pasta. A complete list of food items can be found at WWW.EFELT.org. Those who aren't Elks members can ask for a tour of the lodge if they wish.

"This is our first Stuff the Truck event," Hitcho said. "We felt this was the right time of year because people are aware there are children who are food deprived. We live in an affluent area, but there are still folks who are hungry. We want to make are elementary-aged children have good on the weekend."

The Elks Lodge also is hosting a Car Show and Vendor Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. The entry fee for the car show is $10 per vehicle. Food and drinks are available also with prizes.