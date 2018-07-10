Lakewood Ranch climbs to No. 2 nationally in home sales

Lakewood Ranch has climbed another spot in the rankings among fastest-selling, master-planned communities in the United States in a study done by the real estate consulting firm RCLCO.

Third in 2017, Lakewood Ranch moved to No. 2 in the nation at the halfway point of 2018 with 826 new home sales. At this point in 2017, Lakewood Ranch had sold 622 homes.

Florida's The Villages held the top spot with 1,115 new home sales. In the No. 3 spot was Summerlin in Henderson, Nev., at 772.

“Our Main Street, our parks, our trails, all of our amenities – both physical and intellectual – focus on vitality and activity," said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, in a release. "One of our most highly sought-after amenities is the more than 150 miles of interconnected trails and sidewalks.”

In the release, RCLCO attributed Lakewood Ranch's growth to success market segmentation "targeting of various age, income and household segments with appropriately priced and designed residential product types."

Cole also cited "vibrant and varied shopping districts, unique sporting venues such as the Premier Sports Campus and the Sarasota Polo Club, a hospital (Lakewood Ranch Medical Center), and A-rated public schools."

She also said access to Interstate 75, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, beaches and cultural offerings was key.

“More than 24 years into its development, the Ranch conveys a profound sense of ranch town life,” Cole said in the release.

More than half of Lakewood Ranch's 31,000 acres remains open space.