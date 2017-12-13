Lakewood Ranch author pens Christmas novel

Doug MacKinnon and his wife, Leela, were traveling through a snowstorm in Massachusetts two years ago. As Leela drove, Doug read the newspaper.

Every headline was depressing.

“I looked out the window at a bank of snow and I thought of the North Pole,” said the 62-year-old MacKinnon, a resident of the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch. “Then, I thought, what if someone built a real Santa’s workshop? You’d need a lot of money.”

Get your copy ‘The North Pole

Project’ Author: Doug MacKinnon Publisher: Simon &

Schuster Released: Dec. 5 Storyline: A despondent billionaire searches for the true meaning of Christmas and builds a real Santa’s workshop at the North Pole. In the process, he discovers the greatest joy is in giving. Cost: $12.99 Available: At amazon.com and major bookstores Website: simonandschuster.com/books/The-North-Pole-Project

The scene is what inspired MacKinnon’s newest novel, “The North Pole Project.” In it, multi-billionaire Christian Nicholas has everything and yet has nothing for which to live. That’s when his brother, Paul, reminds him what brought him joy as a child — honoring Jesus’ birth and becoming a self-proclaimed Santa Claus.

With that thought in mind, Christian begins what he calls the North Pole project — the re-creation of Santa’s workshop in the North Pole.

“It’s a fun, simple story,” said MacKinnon, who moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2007. “The point is whether you have $15 billion or $15, life can be tough. Whether you help those in need or those in pain, there’s no greater gift you can receive (than helping others).”

WRITER’S BACKGROUND Doug MacKinnon grew up in poverty in Massachusetts, but his parents, although alcoholics, were voracious readers, and MacKinnon started reading novels at 8 years old as a way to “decompress.” The first novel he read was “The Wizard of Oz.” MacKinnon decided to try his hand at writing at 17. He felt he had knowledge to pass along. Since then, MacKinnon became a national political columnist and has authored 10 books, including political thrillers and faith-based stories. His top-selling novel, “America’s Last Day,” sold more than 100,000 copies. He was a speech writer for President Ronald Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, and was press secretary to former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

MacKinnon, a longtime political consultant and commentator who once worked as a speechwriter for presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, now writes novels for fun and inserts snippets of his own life and others he knows into his stories. For example, in the second paragraph of “The North Pole Project,” a 2-inch-tall plastic Nativity scene is inspired by one MacKinnon received as a 5-year-old living in poverty in Massachusetts. He remembered being found hiding in a closet, clutching a similar Nativity, when his family was being evicted from their home. MacKinnon’s parents were alcoholics.

Normally, the publishing process takes one to two years, but MacKinnon sent the first third of his book to his publisher, Simon & Schuster, in April. They liked it so much they wanted it done in time for this Christmas holiday. Surprised, MacKinnon spent much of his 14-day cruise to Scotland in May finishing the project.

“I didn’t get much sleep. I was up until 3 and 4 a.m. and having nonstop coffee,” MacKinnon said.

Proceeds from “The North Pole Project” will benefit MacKinnon’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

MacKinnon said the Hallmark Channel is considering the book for a movie.

He hopes the story will inspire others to give selflessly.

“I hope it brings a little joy, a little hope, a little faith,” he said.