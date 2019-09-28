Lauren Glynn and McKinley Moore. Courtesy photo.

Their battles draw support

East County 6-year-olds Lauren Glynn and McKinley Moore (above) became good friends as they battled leukemia. Although Moore now is cancer-free, Glynn is on her second relapse.

The Lakewood Ranch Moms Group has urged people to support Moore, Glynn and others with pediatric cancer by attending the “Black and White Bash” on Oct. 19.

The event benefits Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer research. Tickets cost $100 for the event at The Founders Club, 3001 Founders Club Drive, Sarasota.

For tickets or information, visit LWRMomsGroup.com/bash.

An udder day to celebrate

Braden River High School Future Farmers of America club advisers Megan Welch and Jonathan Heavner have the same

Tessa. Courtesy photo.

birthday.

Now they can share their special day with the new calf at school, Tessa (above), who was born Sept. 18.

Ladybug, Tessa’s mother, had a natural birth, which mean no teachers or students assisted.

FFA adviser Karly Cohenour said both Ladybug and Tessa are doing well.

“We’ll be able to show [Tessa] at the county and state fair,” Cohenour said.