Lakewood National home tops sales at $690,000

A home in Lakewood National Golf Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5612 Arnie Loop to Cameron and Sheila Smillie, of Lakewood Ranch, for $690,000. Built in 2018, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Robert Meyers and Maureen Meyers, trustees, of New Foundland, Canada, sold the home at 1104 Kestrel Court to Paul and Victoria Janes, of Northampton, United Kingdom, for $589,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,441 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,100 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Anita Fackoury, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7514 Heritage Grand Place to Gerald Dolan and Lynne Swindler, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2011, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,734 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2011.

Riverdale Revised

Richard and Barbara Calvin sold their home at 4727 Spinnaker Drive to JoAnn King and Norman Neilsen, of Bradenton, for $529,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,037 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Timothy and Kyle Ann Robertson sold their home at 14212 Kinglet Terrace to Walter and Oksana Prochorenko, of Lakewood Ranch, for $489,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2015.

Krisztina Sebok and Russell Dow, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7821 Valderrama Way to Jeffrey and Elisa Nesnay, of Sarasota, for $407,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2010.

Sonoma

Edward and Nancy Loke, of Highlands, N.C., sold their home at 5306 Napa Drive to Henry and Patricia Casimer, of Sarasota, for $449,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Savanna

Mark and Rebecca Heinemann, of O’Fallon, Mo., sold their home at 2929 Desert Plain Cove to Stephen and Mary Kisko, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

E. Wayne and Judith Ratz, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C condominium at 1228 Riverscape St. to John Green and Stacy Boden, of Mooresville, N.C., for $415,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,700 in 2015.

Country Club Village

Raymond and Sandra Lynch, of Veazie, Maine, sold their home at 7036 Whitemarsh Circle to John and Cynthia Klepich, of Hillsborough, N.J., for $385,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,104 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Michelle Kowalczyk and Erik Lothian, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 617 Foggy Morn Lane to Scott and Julie Silk, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,600 in 2002.

Mill Creek

CSFR ColFin American Investors TRS LLC sold the home at 507 Woodview Way to Kyle Cross, of Bradenton, for $384,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,646 square feet of living area.

Chad and Janene Smith sold their home at 13535 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Michael Roach and Vanessa Lucciola-Roach, of Bradenton, for $374,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,500 in 2013.

Indigo

Joseph and Victoria Creighton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12619 Deep Blue Place to Michael and Tami Johnston, of Philmont, N.Y. for $380,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,500 in 2015.

Crossing Creek Village

Anthony Robbins, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4420 67th St. E., to Brian and Amy Concilio, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,000 in August.

Hampton Green

SunCastle Properties LLC sold the home at 7912 Hampton Court to James Pearson, trustee, of Charlestown, Mass. for $354,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,722 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,500 in April.

Central Park

Jaclyn Riccobono, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11935 Forest Park Circle to Nazar and Olha Bas, of Englishtown, N.J., for $345,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,400 in 2013.

Jason and Carrie Leitzman, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11504 Griffith Park Terrace to Michael and Stacyann Cole, of Norcross, Ga., for $345,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,100 in 2014.

Vigor Investment Corp. sold the home at 12121 Forest Park Circle to Telly and Tamara Violetto, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,100 in 2014.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 7798 Ridgelake Circle to Alexander Gault and Jordan Benson, of Bradenton, for $338,600. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,058 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

John and Victoria Inglese, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5158 Creekside Trail to Paula and Stephen Bailey, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,600 in 2003.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Barbara Kalavitz sold her home at 10441 Old Grove Circle to Walter and Teresa Moss, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,300 in 2000.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Robert Osborn, trustee, of Orlando, sold the home at 8619 Stone Harbour Loop to Katheryne Jennings, of Bradenton, for $307,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2016.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Ermand and Patricia Centofanti, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7518 Harleston Court to Maureen Murphy and Gary Rohlfs, of University Park, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,900 in 2004.

Dude Ranch Acres

Michael and Jacqueline Benitez, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., sold their home at 6432 47th Ave. E., to Jeremy and Valerie Frymier, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Sabal Harbour

Peter and Joanne Prince, of Reigate Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4810 Sabal Harbour Drive to Richard Reed Jr. and Janet Rene, of Braden River, for $275,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2007.

Braden River Lakes

Zena Rentals LLC sold the home at 4304 11th Ave. E., to Edward and Candace Sunski, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2017.

Pine Trace

Laura Delagardelle, of Des Moines, Iowa, sold her Unit 41 condominium at 7790 Pine Trace Drive Laurie Greene, of Sarasota, for $239,900. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,900 in 2005.

Peridia

Yves and Dominique Fankam, of Gignac-La-Nerthe, France, sold their home at 4907 Kilty Court E., to Rafael Rodriguez and Diana Zaia, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2006.

Douglas Aldrink, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5025 Clubview Court E. to Susan Templin, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2002.

Harborage on Braden River

David and Darlene Cowart, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5614 Duval St. to Todd and Vicki Reed, of Bradenton, for $224,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,500 in 2008.

Glenbrooke

Robert and Laura Horn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8120 Glenbrooke Place to Colleen and Peter Blackburn, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,643 square feet of living area.