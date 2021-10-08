Lake Club of Lakewood Ranch home sells for $4.65 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph and Susan Brielmann, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7937 Waterton Lane to Michael Aldo Sanciprian, of Henderson, Nevada, for $4.65 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.45 million in 2009.

Lake Club

Arthur Womack Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 8015 Bounty Lane to Taber Chadwick III and Celeste Dockery, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.5 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,795,000 in February.

Ascot

Naudain Street LLC sold the home at 7536 Ascot Court to Judith Marquis and Keith Nelson, of University Park, for $1.4 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,801 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in June.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Kevin Michael Headlee and Lynn Headlee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22805 Night Heron Way to Melvin Emal Greer and Tony Lee Trulock, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for $1,229,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,150 square feet of living area.

Diego and Jill Fallon, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8306 Curlew Court to Brad and Janet Mandel, of Bradenton, for $935,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,745 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Ingrid Seals, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 18702 69th Ave. E. to Falin McMellon, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 2005.

Gregory Roy and DeeAnn Ringfelt Garey-Roy, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 6805 225th St. E. to Max Stevens, of Bradenton, for $749,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2013.

Greenbrook

Sheflin Properties LLC sold the home at 13309 Brown Thrasher Pike to Jason and Sarah Loomis, of Lakewood Ranch, for $950,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Kimanzi and Cindy Constable, of Parrish, sold their home at 6457 Indigo Bunting Place to Scott and Stacey Gruber, of Lakewood Ranch, for $810,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Michael Brian Verble and Aimee Verble, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14125 Nighthawk Terrace to Erik and Lisa Martakis, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Country Club East

Kevyn Rakowski, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7027 Whittlebury Trail to Douglas Blend Finton and Mary Hannah Finton, of Weirton, West Virginia, for $925,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in July.

Gerald and Sybil Moore, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14531 Whitemoss Terrace to Julius and Lisa Reeves, of W. Bloomfield, Michigan, for $580,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $376,000 in 2012.

Mill Creek

Christopher and Dayna Grella sold their home at 1704 145th St. E. to Ryan and Brooke Kowadla, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2012.

Eva Gil de Rubio-Skuba, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13601 Second Ave. N.E. to Jesse Hanna, of Bradenton, for $481,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2010.

Mallory Park

Jane Fjare, trustee, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, sold the home at 3379 Chestertown Loop to Nicholas Doufexis and Marisa Pilieci, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $652,700 in 2018.

Rosedale Addition

Ronald and Marcia Pisoni, of Richmond, Virginia, sold their home at 4625 Royal Dornoch Circle to Ronald and Stephanie Christian, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,508 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $508,800 in 2018.

Henley

Erkan Riza, of Suamico, Wisconsin, sold his home at 6915 Cumberland Terrace to Luke Ford, of Lincoln, California, for $750,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,118 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2015.

River Point of Manatee

Janice Davidson, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3720 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Jeffrey Zelna and Michelle George, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2016.

Sonoma

Nicholas and Casmera D’Amato, of Armuchee, Georgia, sold their home at 5313 Napa Drive to Stephanie Renee Palmer and Nancy Lou Boggs, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $556,100 in 2010.

Riverdale Revised

William and Elizabeth Leslie, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4427 Shark Drive to Hoang and Ngoc Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,000 in 2013.

Serenity Creek

Cameron and Sheila Smillie, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12916 Bliss Loop to Craig Alan Quinteros and Alma Quinteros, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Christopher and Patricia LeBlanc, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7811 River Preserve Drive to Richard and Debra Adams, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

Christopher Wyper and Cheryl Harding Wyper sold their home at 507 Grand Preserve Cove to Frank and Marie Engel, of Bradenton, for $514,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Country Creek

Clint and Jennifer Raymer sold their home at 14755 First Ave. E. to Patricia and Michael Smith, of Condon, Montana, for $585,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2018.

Rosedale Highlands

Brian Andrew Mannix, of Island Park, New York, and Christopher Robert Mannix, of Massapequa Park, New York, trustees, sold the home at 5120 97th St. E. to Harold and Janet Qualkinbush, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,943 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,400 in 2009.

Del Webb

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 6754 Alstead Circle to David Buck, of Verona, New Jersey, for $549,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,348 square feet of living area.

Hidden Oaks

Patrick and Zelda Layhew, of Parrish, sold their home at 702 128th St. N.E. to James Titus and Jo-Lin Titus, trustees, of Bradenton, for $543,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at Palm Aire

Klaus and Margit Gillrath, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5154 Creekside Trail to Karmen Kime and Mary Ellen Kime, of Sarasota, for $528,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,900 in 2000.

Sabal Harbour

Lewis and Melissa Osborne, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4834 Bookelia Circle to Shelli and Kevin Dennis, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,800 in 2001.

Edgewater

Scott Darsney, John Wilson II and Donald Odenkirk, as Personal Representative, of Anchorage, Alaska, sold the home at 8423 Idlewood Court to Gina Teresa Cunto-Amesty and Mark Deveny Shamlian, of Westborough, Massachusetts, for $450,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,994 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1999.

Hampton Green

Laura Diess, trustee, sold the home at 6418 Addington Place to Riley and Marcia Hardy, of University Park, for $445,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2004.

Eagle Trace

Daniel and Shirley Schmelzinger, trustees, of Dawsonville, Georgia, sold the home at 12511 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Francis Thomas Welsh and Jane Frances Welsh, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,259 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,800 in 2015.

Del Tierra

William Joseph Hiskey, of Palmetto, sold their home at 15127 Las Olas Place to Toby Jenkins and Sonya Ananias, of Palmetto, for $430,600. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,800 in 2018.

Carriage Run at University Place

Craig Cerreta, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7436 Sea Island Lane to Gary and Ivy Greene, of Bradenton, for $429,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,800 in 2012.

Country Club at Lakewood Ranch

Monica O’Flanagan, Eva Meaney and Charles Chontos, trustees, of Tampa, sold the home at 7049 Woodmore Terrace to Connie and Michael Loos, of Lombard, Illinois, for $405,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,600 in 2001.