Lake Club home tops sales at $3.16 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marvin and Susan Mallitz, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16509 Baycross Drive to Daniel and Lauren Henson, of New Canaan, Conn., for $3.16 million. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,573 square feet of living area.

Concession

Tappan Real Estate Investors II LLC sold the home at 8497 Lindrick Lane to Maule Enterprises LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,876 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

George Mitchell and Herbert West, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15108 Camargo Place to Donn and Barbara Viola, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,475,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,425,900 in 2017.

Panther Ridge

Bart and Kimberly Wyatt, of Sebring, sold their home at 7520 213th St. E., to David and Frances Thompson, of Bradenton, for $1.05 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,501 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $975,000 in 2008.

Country Club Village

Kevin and Lynn McNeff, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6822 Dominion Lane to Kimberly Stead, trustee, of Newfoundland, Canada, for $1.02 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,273 square feet of living area.

Sandra and Thomas Rooney, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6630 The Masters Ave., to William and Teresa Campbell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $566,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,609 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Charles and Jennifer Stroble, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14928 Bowfin Terrace to Christopher and Alicia Kochanowicz, of Dunlap, Ill., for $637,500. Built in 2006, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,039 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Bonnie Schulze, trustee, and Charles Schulze sold the home at 9617 Governors Club Place to Bradley Schalk and Maureen Serrano, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area.

Angela Rodocker-Van Nortwick, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10156 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Thomas and Tracy Bane, of Bradenton, for $482,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,848 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2004.

Riverwalk Ridge

Cash Shelton and Kait McNeal Shelton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7027 Honeysuckle Trail to Manfred Fahrion, of Osterburken, Germany, for $560,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2012.

Braden Woods

Sean and Kristen D’Agostino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6202 95th St. Circle E., to Melanie and Brian Ford, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,281 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Country Meadows

Steven and Deirdre Kokora sold their home at 522 Country Meadows Way to Matthew Baum, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,500 in 2014.

Lisa and Edward Layhew, of Bradenton, sold their home at 729 148th Court N.E. to John and Jodi Traeger, of Bradenton, for $304,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,500 in 2013.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Maureen Decker, trustee, and David Decker, of Center Valley, Pa., sold the home at 4883 Carrington Circle to Arthur and Ruth York, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2007.

Esplanade

Heather Perry, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5031 Napoli Run to Linwood and Judith Rose, of Bradenton, for $474,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Richard and Sandra Kuebler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5206 88th St. E., to Jeannette Anderson, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Nancy Kovalchik, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8715 51st Terrace E., to Anthony and Zeily Castrillo, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Marilyn Golden, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7719 Ashley Circle to Patricia Small, trustee, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,526 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2005.

Osprey Landing

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold the home at 11516 11th Ave. E., to Paul Wells, trustee, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,264 square feet of living area.

Hidden Oaks

Wayne and Leta Jones, of San Antonio, sold their home at 712 132nd St. Circle N.E., to Andrew Waltrip and Danielle Chintella, of Bradenton, for $378,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Heritage Harbour

Joyce and Jack Wolf, of Bradenton, sold their home at 219 Heritage Preserve Run to David and Elda Olson, of Bradenton, for $377,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,000 in 2014.

Joseph and Marsha Orlando, of Morganville, N.J., sold their home at 510 River Crane St., to Donald and Nicolette Marks, of Midlothian, Ill., for $345,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,900 in 2007.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Harry and Melinda Feeney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5108 Estates Circle to Robert Hartman, of S. Kingstown, R.I., for $335,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,953 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2013.

Summerfield Village

Adam Cole and Faith Peterson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11031 Pine Lilly Place to David Heupel and Lynn Heupel, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Ryan and Erin Bewley, of Myakka City, sold their home at 11231 Beebalm Circle to Nancy Paukert, of Highland Heights, Ohio, for $285,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2015.

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 12312 Hollybush Terrace to Joseph Casino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $248,400. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,000 in 1997.

Tara

Charles and Heather Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6402 Turners Gap Road to Michelle Brink-Fisher, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,900 in 2000.

Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch

John and Simone Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5519 Foxfire Run to Jeffrey Naples and Cady Brown, of Lakewood Ranch, for $308,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,000 in 2016.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Jerry Wyatt and Carole Wyatt, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5163 Creekside Trail to Robert and Sharon Wyatt, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing West

David and Kelly Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12817 Balsam Terrace to Ronald Prudhomme Jr. and Paola Donaire-Prudhomme, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Richard and Lisa Todd, trustee, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 8004 Grand Estuary Trail to Charles and Linda Graves, of Penfield, N.Y., for $297,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2003.

Hampton Green

Melanie Millan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7912 Hampton Court to SunCastle Properties LLC for $287,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,722 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2003.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Scott and Mari Bosch, of Tampa, sold their home at 8814 Haven Harbour Way to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,200 in 2004.

Lawrence and Dawn Schlarb, of Huntley, Ill., sold their home at 264 Fairway Isles Lane to Gertrude Zirkelbach and Donald Zirkelbach, trustees, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Gates Creek

Jeffrey Sumrow and Ruthanne Lawless-Sumrow sold their home at 195 113th St. E. to Nicholas and Kelly Van Beck, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,500 in 2011.

Patricia Crawford and Richard and Lynda Battenhausen, of Charlton, N.Y., sold their home at 11137 Second Ave. E. to Emily Bourgette, of N. Port, for $209,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,000 in 2003.

Dude Ranch Acres

Ann Chaffin, trustee, sold the home at 6412 47th Ave. E. to Alexander Niederer, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 321 Grande Vista Blvd. to Kyle Calderone and Audrey Dinkel, of Bradenton, for $245,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area.

Miramar Lagoons

Ola Kolven, of Skatval, Norway, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 8161 Miramar Way to Christopher and Cynthia Daniel, of Endicott, N.Y., for $240,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2009.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Dellburt Kidwell, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 5518 Palmer Circle to Christopher and Erin Corsiglia, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,300 in 2017.

Veranda at River Strand

Robert Lansdell and Deborah Yingling-Lansdell, of S. Lebanon, Ohio, sold their Unit 1013 condominium at 7205 River Hammock Drive to James and Susan Nicoletti, of E. Hampton, N.Y., for $227,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2013.

Terrace at River Strand

Daniel Mania and Jennifer Noah, of Orchard Park, N.Y., sold their Unit 1921 condominium at 7005 River Hammock Drive to Thomas and Jean Rasmussen, of Waverly, Iowa, for $205,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.