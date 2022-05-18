A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Beth Ryan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 16216 Clearlake Ave. to Rod and Ashley Stuckey, of Fayetteville, Georgia, for $3.1 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,879 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2020.

Pomello Park

Chad and Shari Boschele, of Myakka City, sold their home at 23206 67th Ave. E. to Juan Agustin Garcia Argibay and Silvana Perego, of Bradenton, for $2.9 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Country Club

Craig Wolpert, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 7051 Portmarnock Place to James and Margaret Pontious, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.6 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,075,000 in 2021.

Scott Butler, trustee, of Cape Coral, sold the home at 8127 Lone Tree Glen to Adam and Trina Gunn, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.6 million. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $837,300 in 2018.

Mark and Heidi Rosasco, of Port St. Joe, sold their home at 13712 Red Rock Place to Michael Alexander Abraham, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.4 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,444 square feet of living area. It sold for $855,000 in 2004.

Barry and Winsome Wells, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7340 Riviera Cove to Thomas Runfola and Mary Jo Runfola, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $775,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,400 square feet of living area.

Arthur and Maryellen Paterson, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6824 Bay Hill Drive to Badreddine and Nabila Bencherif, of Sarasota, for $770,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,817 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Joseph Scheibelhoffer and Diane Blanche, of Ellenton, sold their home at 7111 Presidio Glen to Christopher and Sheila Serra, of Lakewood Ranch, for $725,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Carl and Elaine Ketterman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7057 Woodmore Terrace to Behnaz Mali, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Lake Club

Richard Jackson and Angela Brindisi Jackson sold their home at 16223 Daysailor Trail to Dilip Mathew and Cynthia Adams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.2 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,082,000 in 2021.

Donald and Virginia Buehner, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16202 Baycross Drive to Chris and Jeanne Bolen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.05 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,623 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Michael and Joanne Duggan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15705 Castle Park Terrace to Barry and Harriett Haynes, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $1.54 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2019.

Heidi Goff sold her home at 14622 Newtonmore Lane to Partners in Practice Management LLC for $1.11 million. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,153 square feet of living area.

Richard Thomas George Nelson and Grace Emma Mary Morrow, of County Down, United Kingdom, sold their home at 14335 Stirling Drive to Joseph and Tracy Ann Rabbitt, of Concord, Massachusetts, for $800,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area.

University Park

David Kane and Susan Cameron, of Durham, North Carolina, sold their home at 6324 Thorndon Circle to Steve and Linda Heitzner, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $1,338,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,130 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2015.

Lakewood National

Gregory Kelliher, of Trinity, sold the home at 5545 Mulligan Way to Richard and Paula Ramos, of St. Louis, for $1,315,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2020.

Gary Don McKee and Connie Deniel McKee sold their home at 16717 Bwana Place to Heather Upchurch, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2021.

River Club South

Julie Baker, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, sold her home at 7011 Pine Valley St. to David Jonassen and Laura Sferra, of Patterson, New York, for $1,165,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2008.

Greenbrook

Marilyn Kiracofe sold her home at 6609 Turnstone Lane to Refaat Hegazi and Rasha Salem, of Dublin, Ohio, for $1,025,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,929 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,000 in 2013.

Young Son and Tarah Nguyen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6308 Tanager Cove to Lance Parton and Patricia Galvin-Parton, of Setauket, New York, for $970,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,400 in 2019.

Michael Dumer and Tammy Lynn Dumer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6202 Warbler Lane to Melissa Killion, of Lakewood Ranch, for $650,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,363 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2004.

Leigh Morris Behrman and Jane Ellen Behrman, of Crosslake, Minnesota, sold their home at 14216 Gnatcatcher Terrace to Marsha Coulier, trustee of Wyoming, Michigan, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in January.

Bridgewater

Joseph and Jo Ann Melino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13015 Belknap Place to Lon Cornell and Deborah Ledford, of Bradenton, for $989,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2020.

Riverdale Revised

George and Sharon Gianacakos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4504 Blue Marlin Drive to Michael and Jessica Rhine, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2020.

Mallory Park

Jacob and Melissa Anderson sold their home at 12126 Cranston Way to Jonathan and Laura Jelinek, of Bradenton, for $960,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,100 in 2021.

James and Brittney Renneberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11806 Mallory Park Ave. to Christina and Gareth Stevenson, of Bradenton, for $820,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,630 square feet of living area. It sold for $482,200 in 2018.

Emilio Raul Ordenana Del Rio and Anni Beatriz Ordenana, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11805 Hancock Drive to Michael and Melanie Humlicek, of Bradenton, for $810,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $481,000 in 2021.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

David Carmine Buck Jr. and Devon Buck sold their home at 22305 Deer Pointe Crossing to BATP Properties LLC for $910,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,913 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2017.

Country Meadows

George and Kelly Said, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14711 Second Ave. Circle N.E. to Roy Jones III and Stacey Lynn Jones, of Falls Church, Virginia, for $887,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2019.

Edgewater

Jesse McIntyre, of Dubuque, Iowa, sold his home at 8029 Waterview Blvd. to Robert Lee Deyoung and Kazuyo Fukuchi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $860,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2001.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Helga Lopatin, of Jeffersonton, Virginia, sold her home at 5670 Country Lakes Drive to Gerardo and Alicia Arce, of Cedar Park, Texas, for $855,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,961 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,000 in 2000.

Solera

Kenneth Todd Haner sold his home at 17032 Harvest Moon Way to Robert Talbot, of Lakewood Ranch, for $820,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,828 square feet of living area. It sold for $489,200 in 2021.

Greyhawk Landing

Andrew and Kristine Bryan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 125 Peony Court to Kenneth and Jenna Holden, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2014.

Ernest and Jessica Gilbert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12311 Lavender Loop to John Ahlin and Carmela Coscia, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Charles and Christina Cook, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1715 145th St. E. to Henry Thomas Verhovsek II and Danette Verhovsek, of Huntingtown, Maryland, for $775,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area.

Raymond Felske, of Myakka City, sold his home at 13701 Third Ave. E. to Stephen Forristall and Mary Forristall, trustees, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,159 square feet of living area.

Kelly and Michael Petrosino, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, sold their home at 203 Mill Run E. to Loren Plusser and Stephanie Christine Plusser and James and Sandy Stogner, of Sun City Center, for $625,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Rosedale

Linda and Paul Sabel, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, sold their home at 8724 51st Terrace E. to Sohail Muzaffar Hasan and Pamela Anne Knox, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,835 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2021.

Heritage Harbour

Rodney Kellam, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8313 Heritage Grand Place to David and Deanna Wippert, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for $715,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing West

James Paul Osbun, of Mason, Ohio, sold their home at 1010 Calico Glen to Lonny Brian Vickery, of Bradenton, for $685,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2021.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Brian and Dianne Maher, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6523 Moorings Point Circle to Clifford Drozda III and Mildred Drozda, trustees, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Del Webb

Walter and Christel Herz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17515 Hampton Falls Terrace to Margaret Anita Grogan, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,800 in 2018.

Azario Esplanade

Michael Dennis Smith and Donna Marie Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14671 Derna Terrace to Mindy and Joseph Doerfler, of Buffalo, New York, for $650,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,700 in 2021.

Central Park

Benjamin Scott Sturgill and Shannon Elizabeth Sturgill, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4745 Claremont Park Drive to Megan Leigh Dunlap and Keenan Patric Dunlap, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,100 in 2018.

Mill Creek Road

Craig Warren Camfield and Angela Marie Camfield, of Nokomis, sold their home at 906 Mill Creek Road to Vladimir Kudryavsev, of Bradenton, for $649,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2021.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Pamela Stanley and Peter Brearley Smythe, trustees, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold the home at 504 Mossy Branch Lane to Joseph Bishop, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, for $639,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,001 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2007.

Tara

Roger and Terri Burgos, of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold their home at 6814 Brookhaven Place to James and Lisa Black, of Bradenton, for $629,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2007.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Robert Talbot sold his Unit 4712 condominium at 18113 Gawthrop Drive to Lisa Strong and Peter Simmons, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2021.

Sonoma

Janet Sanzo, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 8204 Villa Grande Court to Milton and Linda Girdner, of Sarasota, for $600,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2021.

Cynthia Ramos and Christopher Braun, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8216 Villa Grande Court to Philip and Diana Herman, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Felicia Cavalcante, of Lancaster, South Carolina, sold her home at 5431 Napa Drive to Rafael De Jesus Garcia Villanueva and Karla Amelia Baez Rodriguez, of Sarasota, for $449,900. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2019.

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 5427 Napa Drive to Margaret Lillian White, of Sarasota, for $446,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $413,700 in 2021.

Fairfax

Everdream LLC sold the home at 4327 Fairfax Drive E. to David Taylor and Joanne Kolbe, of Warsaw, Indiana, for $595,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Wedgewood

Opendoor Trust I sold the home at 5141 Wedge Court E. to Gary and Kelley Falcon, of Bradenton, for $576,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $512,600 in January.

Eagle Trace

Daniel and Mary Knop, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, sold their home at 12322 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to John and Kathleen Fava, of Bradenton, for $572,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2020.

Woodbrook

Robin Ruggiero, trustee, sold the home at 4566 Cedar Brush Terrace to Zsolt Kereszti, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $344,800 in 2015.

Edward and Teresa Vazquez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6567 Pine Breeze Run to Rolando and Maria Pareto, of Homestead, for $470,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $284,000 in 2020.

Veranda

MKM Sun Properties LLC sold the Unit 1721 condominium at 5634 Palmer Circle to Michael Garite, of Sevierville, Tennessee, for $551,100. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2020.

Paul Clinton Gamsby and Patricia Ann Gamsby, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1615 condominium at 5624 Palmer Circle to David and Meredith Mathers, of Castle Rock, Colorado, for $520,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area.

Good Son Rentals LLC sold the Unit 1623 condominium at 5624 Palmer Circle to Luis Eduardo Abello and Marta Isabel Abello, of Potomac, Maryland, for $490,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2020.

Arbor Lakes

Joan Patricia Flanagan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6955 Stetson St. Circle to The Nancy Early Revocable Trust for $550,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 2016.

Summerfield

Sibel Fokas, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6428 Huckleberry Lane to Neil Gary Taylor and Brenda Taylor, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2021.

James and Elizabeth Masi, of E. Windsor, New Jersey, sold their home at 6623 Buttonbush Court to Adel Bakhet and Elham Abusalih, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,756 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,500 in 2009.

Patrick Kelley and Joana Alvardo Kelley, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12315 Winding Woods Way to Enrique and Anna Alvarado, of Lakewood Ranch, for $417,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,900 in January.

Miramar Lagoons

Joseph and Pamela Pritchard sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8419 Miramar Way to Thomas Fishbaugh and Mary Connolly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $530,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,000 in 2019.

Chaparral

Joanne Leigh, of Vista, California, sold her home at 6818 Winslow St. to Matthew and Alexander Meyer, of Racine, Wisconsin, for $515,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2003.

Copperlefe

Charles Edward White, of Naples, sold his home at 11319 Sweetgrass Drive to Shane Peter McKane and Leigh Ann McKane, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $317,300 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Craig Voorhees and Judith Catlin sold their Unit 8601 condominium at 7009 Grand Estuary Trail to Hedieh Arbabzadeh Goodwin, of Clovis, California, for $499,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,000 in 2020.

Thomas Clayton Barlow and Patricia Anne Barlow, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 7201 condominium at 7008 Grand Estuary Trail to Stuart James Drum and Nanci Ellen Drum, of Midlothian, Virginia, for $470,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,000 in 2014.

John and Susan Torrence, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 8004 condominium at 7124 Grand Estuary Trail to L. Rhoades Enterprises LLC for $436,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,000 in 2016.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Rex and Pamela Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9927 Sugar Mill Drive to Robert James Garbowsky and Lois Garbowsky, of Bradenton, for $497,800. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,589 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,000 in 2014.

Joan Schiff, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1322 Millbrook Circle to Lawrence and Elaine Benintend, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2007.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

Brandi Ryan and Jeffery and Marlen Ryan, of Riverview, sold their Unit 811 condominium at 947 Tidewater Shores Loop to Peter and Sonja Ickenroth and Joe and Margrit Fahan, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2020.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Getaway 30A LLC sold the Unit 203 condominium at 13711 Messina Loop to Hans Ulrich Schulz and Ingrid Maria Marcano-Schulz, of Sarasota, for $477,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,900 in 2021.

Alan and Jill Mann, of Manhasset, New York, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 13719 Messina Loop to Cora Most, of White Plains, New York, for $475,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,900 in 2019.

Desoto Lakes

Billie Elliott, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 4603 Tournament Blvd. to Lisa Armann Blue and Timothy Blue, of Powhatan Point, Ohio, for $460,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $87,000 in 1994.

Terrace

Michael George Driscoll and Laurie Allison Driscoll, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 817 condominium at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to BC Gawthrop Street LLC for $449,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2019.

James Michael Kasmirski and Cherylann Crowl Kasmirski, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 245 condominium at 16804 Vardon Terrace to B.J. Kingdon and Shirley Kingdon, trustees, of Waleska, Georgia, for $420,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2017.

Greenfield Plantation

Michael Dezarn and Kimberly Shutley, of Orlando, sold their home at 932 Springwood Circle to Opendoor Property Trust I for $440,200. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,752 square feet of living area. It sold for $323,000 in 2021.

Sabal Harbour

Ian and Helen McCourty, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4609 Turtle Bay Terrace to Ashley Peters, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,400 in 2002.

Peridia

Gale Carter, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4925 Peridia Blvd. E. to Richard Goodman and Mary Goodman, trustees, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,000 in 1992.

Gates Creek

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 11110 Fourth Ave. E. to Brandon Fox, of Bradenton, for $408,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2021.

Boca Grove

Catherine Bruder and Robin Hoag, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 7187 Boca Grove Place to Alexis Meholic, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It sold for $213,000 in 2019.

Clubside at Country Club East

Stephany Alexander, of Winter Haven, sold her Unit 21-A condominium at 7503 Divot Loop to Adam and Rachel Borgia, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,600 in 2016.