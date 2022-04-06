A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Charles Dees and Terri Dees sold their home at 16263 Daysailor Trail to Peter Marsella, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $2,001,600. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $977,500 in 2018.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Daniel Edison Diskin, trustee, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, sold the home at 918 Maritime Court to Harold and Joyce Huston, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,079 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,335,000 in 2005.

Heritage Harbour

Peter Christopher Hankey and Victoria Carol-Lynn Stevenson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7314 Heritage Grand Place to Ludvik and Anita Podolinsky, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2016.

Michel and Sylvie Haski, of Vaud, Switzerland, sold their home at 7218 Heritage Grand Place to Peter Hankey and Victoria Stevenson, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,391 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2014.

Michael Busby, of Port Orange, sold his home at 336 River Enclave Court to Stephen and Mary Glaesser, of Bradenton, for $523,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2015.

Winding River

Todd and Carisa Albrecht, of New Smyrna Beach, sold their home at 14208 11th Terrace N.E. to Mickey Andrew Escala and Sharyl Kay Escala, of Bradenton, for $1.04 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,584 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

David and Patricia Christeson, of Newburgh, Indiana, sold their home at 405 Petrel Trail to Paul Pacini and Marie Fi Pacini, of Woburn, Massachusetts, for $930,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $612,000 in 2020.

Robert and Deborah Orsillo, of Sorrento, sold their home at 12255 Lavender Loop to Reid Edward Dean and Michelle Dean, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $376,000 in 2021.

Pomello Park

John and Janet Baroncelli, of Waynesboro, Tennessee, sold their home at 22906 67th Ave. E. to Ann Zaeske-Janke, of Naperville, Illinois, for $925,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,325 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Thomas and Debra Bishop, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7043 Vilamoura Place to Robert and Susan Burns, of South Dennis, Massachusetts, for $911,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Robert Martell sold the home at 12122 Thornhill Court to Stephen Bristol Herrick and Mariette Sutherland Herrick, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, for $650,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area.

River Park at Mote Ranch

SW FL Land Co. LLC, Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO Full Throttle Properties 401K, Karl Helbig, trustee, Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO IRA Account #200220096 and Premier Capital Properties Inc. sold the home at 6188 Palomino Circle to Joseph and Kimberly Garcia, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, for $896,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,481 square feet of living area. It sold for $494,600 in 2004.

David and Kathleen Clark, of Swansea, Massachusetts, sold their home at 6135 Palomino Circle to Rickey and Bambi Andrews, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,900 in 2007.

Country Meadows

Dulcie Ann Fusillo, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, sold her home at 438 147th Court N.E. to Michael and Arominta Blake, of Sarasota, for $867,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It sold for $542,500 in 2020.

Braden Woods

Michael and Lorraine Morrissey, of Aurora, Ohio, sold their home at 6207 98th St. E. to Garrison Maxwell Hoyt, of Bradenton, for $810,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,418 square feet of living area.

Daniel Virkus and Morgan Thomas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6222 Braden Run to Calvin and Meghan Kwekel, of Bradenton, for $683,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,103 square feet of living area. It sold for $434,900 in 2019.

Savanna

Madison and Blake Mealy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13740 American Prairie Place to James Torres II, of Hailey, Idaho, for $775,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2021.

Rosedale Addition

Joshua Perk, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, sold his home at 10619 Glencorse Terrace to Robert and Kelly Shennett, of Ocean City, Maryland, for $740,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,651 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,900 in 2019.

Summerfield

Patricia Gregoire, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12102 Whistling Way to Kevin and Susan Connolly, of Lakewood Ranch, for $667,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,900 in 2011.

Stacey Anne Abraham, trustee, of Charleston, South Carolina, sold the home at 11804 Winding Woods Way to Jason Craig Remmer, of San Diego, for $625,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $261,000 in 2014.

Michael and Mary Elizabeth Altman, of Wailuku, Hawaii, sold their home at 6556 Meandering Way to Mary Kelly, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $551,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2011.

Enrique and Anna Alvarado, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11209 Blue Sage Place to Patrick Michael Kelley and Joana Alvarado Kelley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,914 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2015.

River Landings Bluffs

Roland and Jessica Plourde, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5512 61st Lane E. to Blake Juan Tanon and Emily Rose Stewart, of Port Charlotte, for $655,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,138 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,900 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Lori Cullen, as Personal Representative, sold the home at 15623 Lemon Fish Drive to Shayla Macheel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,754 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Mill Creek

Kevin and Martha Murphy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13604 Second Ave. E. to Douglas and Camilla King, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Calvin and Meghan Kwekel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4827 W. Country Club Drive to Thomas and Holly Russo, of Sarasota, for $624,900. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,654 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Country Club East

John Uttero, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 7214 Belleisle Glen to Christina Heidenberger, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area.

Waterbury Grape Fruit

Efrain Tamayo and Barbara Wynn Tamayo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3730 225th St. E. to Eric Maser and Stephanie Schenk, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,614 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2020.

Riverdale Revised

Raymond Tore Nilssen and Mary Eleanor Nilssen sold their home at 4219 Second Ave. N.E. to Universal Holdings Group 407 LLC for $590,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2000.

Edgewater

Beverly Brown, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 6718 Oak Manor Drive to Brandon Lambiris and Brittany Najmy-Lambiris, of Lakewood Ranch, for $585,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2003.

Sabal Harbour

Robert and Holly Nilsson, of Parrish, sold their home at 4906 Bookelia Circle to Michael Guccione and Emily Katherine Deisler, of Chicago, for $560,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2018.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Edward Ernest Kish Jr., of Parrish, sold his home at 10136 Reagan Dairy Trail to Rafael Urbina and Ana Gabriela Borges Urbina, of Quincy, Massachusetts, for $540,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Del Webb

Carole Weber, trustee, of Boca Raton, sold the home at 17413 Hampton Falls Terrace to Ciarra Lodin, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It sold for $366,700 in 2018.

River Sound

James Bender, of Peyton, Colorado, sold his home at 5311 Tide Point Way to Paolo and Maria Maiorino, of Ontario, Canada, for $500,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2011.

Pinehurst Estates

Ana Paula Santos Csch and Willys Dos Santos, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 7390 Eleanor Circle to Margo Love Story, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2006.

Tara

Daniel Tommasone and Jerry Tommasone, of Schenectady, New York, sold their home at 7607 Birds Eye Terrace to Michael John Murray Jr. and Danelle Murray, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $196,500 in 2014.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Charles and Marisel Meeks sold their Unit 621 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Eric Zilberman, trustee, of Closter, New Jersey, for $449,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,000 in 2019.