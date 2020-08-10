Lake Club home tops sales at $1.925 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Steven and Marilynn Monahan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16346 Daysailor Trail to Kent and Jean Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,925,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,301 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Nathan and Lisa Ann Clark, of Lincoln, Neb., sold their home at 16617 Kendleshire Terrace to Kathy Land Hewitt and Thomas Hewitt, of Presto Pa., for $1,175,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,054 square feet of living area.

Peter and Irma Kehl, of Wabern, Switzerland, sold their home at 15819 Kendleshire Terrace to Robert and Martha Hamilton, of Bradenton, for $767,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,699 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 2019.

Edward and June Taylor, of Orchard Park, N.Y., sold their home at 14527 Whitemoss Terrace to Paul Palmese, of Lakewood Ranch, for $445,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Lake Club

Susan Jane Greffe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7971 Matera Court to Robert Nesbit, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1,075,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,205 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2017.

Country Club Village

John Joseph and Angela Campanella, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7519 Greystone St., to Peter Grabowski Jr. and Ellen Grabowski, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1,025,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,604 square feet of living area.

AE&E Investment LLC sold the home at 7707 British Open Way to Dolores Benevento, of Lakewood Ranch, for $381,300. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,645 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,100 in 2014.

Richard Mason, of Spring Hill, sold his home at 7310 Wexford Court to Christopher David and Rachel Rhoads Darling, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2018.

River Club South

Eugene and Connie Fleming, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7019 River Club Blvd., to Brandee Michelle and Liam Michael Daly, of Bradenton, for $829,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $760,000 in January.

Sandra Rae and Mel Castle, trustees, sold the home at 9420 Royal Calcutta Place to Remington Carl and Brittany Lynn Bartlett, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2017.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Shawn and Julie McCray sold their home at 10608 Winding Stream Way to John and Kathleen Morrow, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,478 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Daniel and Dena Spino, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13828 American Prairie Place to Scott and Katie Evancic, of Bradenton, for $577,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2017.

Del Webb

Thomas and Marlene Simpson sold their home at 16915 Loudon Place to Sandra Rae and Melvin Castle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,500 in 2016.

Greyhawk Landing

Daniel and Elizabeth Wesner sold their home at 12815 Penguin Dr., to Arthur and Natalie Bennettson, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,022 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,900 in 2016.

Richard and Elizabeth Hartley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 215 Dove Trail to Robert Fred and Sandy Sun Carter, of Vienna, Va., for $515,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Matthew and Kelly Miles, of Bradenton, sold their home at 223 Petrel Trail to Jeffrey and Tracy Lightburne, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,000 in 2015.

Robert and Barbara Bradley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12382 Lavender Loop to Daniel and Linda Hartenstein, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2007.

Summerfield Village

Beverly Woltz, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12111 Summer Meadow Dr., to William Walsh III and Barbara Ann Walsh, trustees, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,519 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $411,000 in 2018.

John and Martha Molloy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6410 Golden Leaf Court to Michael Farrer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,500 in 2002.

Copperlefe

Diane Semple sold her home at 710 Acacia Court to Jeffrey and Kara Jensen, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2018.

Esplanade

John and Theresa Walker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13238 Torresina Terrace to Cynthia and Eric Kozlowski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $390,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,700 in 2012.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Peter and Linh Merritt sold their home at 22509 75th Ave. E., to John and Ruth Greene, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,373 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2019.

Osprey Landing

Elizabeth Ann Saylors and Elizabeth and Jason Burchett sold their home at 11565 11th Ave. E., to John and Meghan Morse and James and Deborah Baer, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2016.

Creekwood

James and Cynthia Tompkins, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7323 52nd Drive E., to Frank and Denise Cariddi, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,300 in 2011.

Central Park

Paulette Marie Johnstone, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5025 Boston Common Glen to Connie Vold and Kent Anthony Ruffo, of Bradenton, for $369,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,500 in 2017.

Lila Noseworthy, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 4923 Mission Park Lane to Nancy and Adam Studd, of Bradenton, for $357,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,700 in 2014.

Ronald Howland, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5039 Newport News Circle to Levon and Kara Marie Akoghlanian, of Lakewood Ranch, for $233,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,500 in 2012.

Tara

Jerry and Nadine Crotts, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6347 Rookery Circle to Raymond and Donna Sullivan, of Congers, N.Y., for $360,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2009.

Joann Dill-Wilson and Gary Wilson, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 6614 Peach Tree Creek Road to Douglas Nalette, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2007.

Heritage Harbour

Robert Michael and Marian Pittard Goecker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6413 Willowshire Way to Robert and Kathleen Donohue, of Pasadena, Md., for $358,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2016.

PLSCO Ltd. sold the home at 228 Babbling Brook Run to Craig and Dawn Akers, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,700 in 2015.

Harmony

Andrew Tyler and Megan Booth, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11812 Brookside Dr., to Diane Semple, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,700 in 2017.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Gretchen Ickert, of Columbus, Ohio, sold her home at 6747 Cheswick St., to John Douglas and Frances Hauser, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

John Pentsa, Marian Pentsa and Dennis Pentsa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6971 Country Lakes Circle to Delores Kelly, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2007.

Lakeside Woods

Gary Chesnut, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5871 Lakeside Woods Circle to David Umbras and Charles Douglas Hobbs II, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in May.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Paul Barrows sold his home at 8741 Monterey Bay Loop to Lech Switalski, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2010.

Eagle Trace

Valerie Hofford, of Palmetto, sold her home at 2110 Crystal Lake Trail to Eric Robert Bertrand, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,500 in 2015.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Ibet Leon, of Palmetto, sold her home at 7026 Chatum Light Run to Adam Andrzej and Kari Lea Chaberek, of Bradenton, for $277,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2013.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties Five LLC sold the home at 215 Beacon Harbour Loop to Nathan and Kimberly Breslich, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,000 in 2013.

Silverlake

Andrew William and Barbara Ruggio Williams, of Sanford, N.C., sold their home at 5231 60th Drive E., to Kayla Cerquozzi, of Bradenton, for $264,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,500 in March.

Veranda at River Strand

Kurt and Linda Schultz, trustees, sold the Unit 2126 condominium at 6815 Grand Estuary Trail to Jessica Ross, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2015.

Braden Crossings

Kyle and Mary Bigos sold their home at 5538 46th St. E., to Gerhard and Guadalupe Kall, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 2015.

Lake Vista Residences

Bradly Scott Conti and Brandon Conti, of Braden River, sold their Unit F-403 condominium at 7604 Lake Vista Court to Bledar and Ermira Yzeiri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $240,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2018.

River Isles

Coral Green Homes LLC sold the home at 4002 Palm Court to William and Kristin Bruce and Barbara Perkins, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,558 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,500 in January.

Michael and Luzviminda Geiger, of Ocala, sold their home at 1003 Oakleaf Blvd., to Carl and Barbara Gusie, of Bradenton, for $228,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2017.

Clubside at Palm Aire

Victoria Christine Van Vliet, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 7632 condominium at 5847 Clubside Dr., to Eleanor Botsford, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 2013.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Dean and Mariafinita Golemis, of New Windsor, N.Y., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 13710 Messina Loop to Lin Harvard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $215,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,900 in 2019.