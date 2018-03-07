Lake Club home tops sales at $1.41 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daysailor Trail of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 16406 Daysailor Trail to Michael and Jean Donnellon, of Madison, Ind., for $1.41 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,706 square feet of living area.

Knightsbridge

Dieter and Inge Hoehn, trsutees, of Corvallis, Ore., sold the home at 7312 Barclay Court to John Ballard and Rosaline Cardarelli Ballard, of University Park, for $845,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,443 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Donald and Tara Olsen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7111 Callander Cove to Sheldon and Diane Schwarzbrott, of Lakewood Ranch, for $730,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area.

Anthony Di Iorio, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 16631 Collingtree Crossing to Lynden and Tammy Hennessy, of Ontario, Canada, for $675,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $748,600 in 2016.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Kevin and Dana Asato sold their home at 10208 Discovery Terrace to Richard Hinton and Richard Robertson, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2016.

Sari and Sudeep Singh, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1015 Rainbow Court to Daniel and Lisa Hahn, of Bradenton, for $688,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,137 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2007.

Ryan Harvey, of Sarasota, and Maria Velasco Harvey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9923 Portside Terrace to 656495 N.B. Ltd. for $640,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2014.

Patricia and Kenneth Fortman, of Ashland, Ore., sold their home at 9806 Portside Terrace to Michael and Kathryn Anderson, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2014.

Country Club Village

Kerry Desfosses, trustee, of Bedford, N.H., sold the home at 7638 Silverwood Court to Paul and Karen Edwards, of Clarksville, Tenn., for $670,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2015.

Michael and Alana Blasewitz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13642 Legends Walk Terrace to William Freeman and Patricia Moses-Freeman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,069 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Robert and Christina Wirski, of Sound Beach, N.Y., sold their home at 13844 Siena Loop to Eugene and Connie Fleming, of Ontario, Canada, for $380,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,900 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing

Scott and Karen Jacobs, of Delaware, Ohio, sold their home at 332 Blackbird Court to Larry and Angela Reed, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,527 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2015.

Carlos Guerra Garcia Amelia Guerra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13061 Peregrin Circle to Hector Martinez and Heather Shea-Martinez, of Bradenton, for $499,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,182 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2014.

Donna Fordham, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13015 Peregrin Circle to Richard and Stephanie Groff, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,700 in 2003.

Tidewater Preserve

Alfonso Tennariello and Jean Tennariello, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1236 Tidewater Court to Shawn Lewellen for $522,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,300 in 2013.

Cypress Creek Estates

Cornelis Van Wijngaarden, of Almere, The Netherlands, sold his home at 6134 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Edith Sorto and David Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area.

River Place

David and Julie Freed, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7019 74th St. Circle E., to Rebecca and Benjamin Valadez, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $101,700 in 2015.

Rosedale Addition

Terrence and Nancy Boswell, of Watkinsville, Ga., sold their home at 5014 Tobermory Way to Thomas and Jacqueline Rogers, of Bradenton, for $468,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,379 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $427,400 in 2013.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Richard Wadsworth, trustee, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 6423 Moorings Point Circle to Edd and Rebecca Dean, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,963 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Davene Heckman and Douglas Behler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7137 Quiet Creek Drive to Jiri Pospisil and Michaela Pospisilova, of Bradenton, for $443,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,800 in 2016.

Debra Hare, of Simpsonville, S.C., sold her home at 6522 Candlestick Drive to Theodore and Kathryn Elkind, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Thomas and Jacqueline Rogers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4705 Seneca Park Trail to Arapacu Ltda. for $435,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area.

John and Peggy Gallagher, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5035 Brickell Park Cove to Katrina and Jason Skorczewski, of Bradenton, for $352,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Jonathan Turpin sold his home at 4915 Boston Common Glen to Ryan Harris and Megan Gallery, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,800 in 2012.

Mote Ranch

Margaret Fainelli, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6507 Grand Point Ave., to Michelle and Scott Bell, of University Park, for $415,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,900 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing West

James and Lana Griffin sold their home at 12845 Balsam Terrace to Nathan and Alison Griffin, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,800 in 2013.

Lakeside Woods

Theodore and Gudrun Yengling, trustees, of Durham, N.C., sold the home at 5863 Lakeside Woods Circle to Daniel and Kathleen Cholish, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,853 square feet of living area.

Lennox Gardens

Peter and Paula Husselmann, of Fredericksburg, Va., sold their home at 6919 Lennox Place to Anna Bacher-Brown, of University Park, for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Michael and Patricia Harshbarger, of Osprey, sold their home at 6204 91st St. E., to Tyson and Tiffany Bailey, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1996.

Patrice and Kimberly Femenia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5914 91st St. E., to Tyler Souder and Michael Souder, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2009.

Greenbrook Village

Thomas and Janet Ribardo sold their home at 14258 Cattle Egret Place to Frances Plummer, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Sonoma

Scott and Michelle Bell, of University Park, sold their home at 5419 Napa Drive to Erik and Lynn Hansen, of Schererville, Ind., for $330,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2014.

Tara

Henry and Cora Visscher, trustees, sold the home at 7007 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Peter and Martha Hanson, of Bradenton, for $327,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2005.

Richard Adams, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6815 Brookhaven Place to Frederick Gould and Nancy Joyce, of Providence, R.I., for $324,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2000.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13852 American Prairie Place to Christian Higgins and Marina Chelnokova, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,010 square feet of living area.

Del Tierra

Murlene Joseph sold her home at 15317 Trinity Fall Way to Matthew and Jessica Kane, of Bradenton, for $317,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,500 in 2016.

John and Rebecca Carpenter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15789 High Bell Place to Kevin and Rachel Smith and Margaret Curtin, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 2015.

William and Susan Parry sold their home at 15608 Trinity Fall Way to Charles Mabe III and Lesley Parry-Mabe, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 361 Grande Vista Blvd., to Brad Higgins and Diane Martinez Higgins, of Terra Ceia, for $255,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 313 Grande Vista Blvd., to Eugene and Janet Globczynski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $254,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area.

Saddlehorn Estates

Frank and Rene’ Younce, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22208 27th St. Ave., to Stanley Stout, of Palmetto, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,677 square feet of living area.

Saracina at Esplanade

David and Diane Sicca sold their Unit 104 condominium at 13507 Messina Loop to Gerald and Deana Gugger, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $290,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Carolyn Hess, trustee, and Carolyn Hess sold the home at 4845 Sabal Harbour Drive to Troy and Aimee Galvin, of Bradenton, for $287,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Creekwood

Brian and Elizabeth Parker sold their home at 7178 46th Ave. Circle E., to Ernest and Ashley Dow, of Bradenton for $285,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2131 Crystal Lake Trail to John and Diane Marconi, of Bradenton, for $282,100. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area.

Watch at Waterlefe

Scott Geer, of Highland Lakes, N.J., sold his Unit 28C condominium at 9435 Discovery Terrace to Alexander and Audrey McLaughlin, of Mountain Top, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,500 in 2005.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Kenneth Seeman, trustee, sold the home at 10667 Old Grove Circle to Gary and Lisa Pike, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,833 square feet of living area.

River Springs

Duane DeRosia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1001 154th St. N.E., to William and Alita Bess, of Bradenton, for $274,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $99,500 in 1994.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Alan and Linda Sausner, of Blue Bell, Pa., sold their Unit 6401 condominium at 6814 Grand Estuary Trail to Richard and Susan Card, of Bradenton, for $294,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2017.

John and Lynn McCauley, of Westmoreland, Pa., sold their Unit 3404 condominium at 502 Winding Brook Lane to Norman and Mary Widen, of Milwaukee, for $270,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,600 in 2013.

River Club South

Ida Varadian, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., sold her home at 10287 Silverado Circle to David and Josielyn Walker, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,814 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2003.

Gates Creek

Betti O’Connell, of Warminster, Pa., sold her home at 11402 Third Ave. E. to Phillip and Brianne Erwin, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

11204 2nd Avenue East LLC sold the home at 11204 Second Ave. E. to Sylvia Kursawe, of Bradenton, for $209,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 2003.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Stuart and Anneliese Barnette, trustees, sold the home at 7143 Bluebell Court to Anthony Hoc Dinh and Dao Thi Anh Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

River Sound

Jason Bush, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., sold his home at 5628 River Sound Terrace to Bashar and Hanan Itraish, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,200 in 2009.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Betty Jabbs, of Fredericksburg, Va., sold her home at 5316 Inverness Drive to James Thorpe, trustee, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,500 in 1996.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Matthew and Jessica Kane, of Bradenton, sold their home at 353 Beacon Harbour Loop to Victor and Stephanie Graves, of Bradenton, for $242,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2008.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Lambson and Joyce Sandy, of Durham, N.C., sold their home at 8306 Sumer Greens Terrace to Carolyn Van Etten, of Savoy, Ill., for $240,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,500 in 2005.

Woodlake Villas at Palm-Aire

Kyle and Brenda Robinson, of Swanton, Ohio, sold their Unit 5810 condominium at 5810 Doral Drive to David Poad and Victoria DeHaai, of Sarasota, for $240,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2005.

Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe

Crandall Melvin III, of Nokomis, sold the Unit F-1 condominium at 5560 Golf Pointe Drive to Andrew Sutton, of Charlotte, N.C., for $230,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2009.

Summerfield Village

Mark and Donna Puhalovich, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12002 Popash Glen to Robert Kime, of Lakewood Ranch, for $227,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2004.

River Isles

Terry Schwarze and Kristi Lane, of Green Valley, Ariz., sold their home at to Stephanie Ogus, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., for $215,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $76,000 in 1987.

Braden River Lakes

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold their home at 1207 50th St. E. to Roberta Arens, of Bradenton, for $206,200. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 2008.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Katherine and Neil Rauchfuss, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1318 Millbrook Circle to Bradley and Kimberly Rauchfuss, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., for $200,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2009.