Lake Club home tops local sales at $1,673,100

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 8007 Bowspirit Way to Andrew Toscano and Dawn Nagele, of Morrisville, Pa., for $1,673,100. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,966 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Gary and Danielle Ulfers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6411 193rd St. E., and a vacant lot at 19408 64th Ave. E., to Mary Ann Goglia and Russell Musal, of Parrish, for $910,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Gary and Esperanza Barnes, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14619 Leopard Creek Place to Jalisa Jo Reever and Robert Spitzer, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area.

Yvonne Hui Zhang and Frank ZhuSong Mei, of Farmingdale, N.Y., sold their home at 14639 Castle Park Terrace to Heather MacDonald, of Lakewood Ranch, for $655,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,673 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $638,000 in 2016.

Tidewater Preserve

Brett and Carrie DiPasquale, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5818 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Cynthia Murphy, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $651,800 in 2017.

Kenneth and Dorothy Adams sold their home at 5313 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Calvin Brinkley and Jane Brinkley, trustees, of Point Harbor, N.C., for $513,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $508,100 in 2016.

Esplanade

Ronald and Deborah Cashman sold their home at 13006 Prima Drive to Sandra Palmer, trustee, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $458,200 in 2014.

Country Club Village

David and Colleen Reed, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6705 The Masters Ave., to Richard Haag, of Lakewood Ranch, for $503,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,453 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2004.

Riverdale Revised

John Gough and Deborah Shuck, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4746 Pinnacle Drive to FOM Corp., trustee, for $490,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $102,000 in 2000.

Greenbrook Village

Humberto and Deborah Vainieri sold their home at 6411 Indigo Bunting Place to Jason and Victoria Cobb, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,935 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2011.

River Club North

Aliene and Eric Miller sold their home at 6430 Shoal Creek St. Circle to George and Tamara Fitzgerald, of Bradenton, for $479,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,500 in 2014.

Marshall’s Landing

United Asset Holdings Commercial LLC sold the home at 5426 56th Court E., to Nancy Walker, of Bradenton, for $439,500. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Virginia Lupoli, of Georgetown, Texas, sold her home at 7820 Ashley Circle to Robert Kemper, trustee, of University Park, for $435,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,104 square feet of living area.

Moorings at Edgewater

Barbara Whipple, trustee, of Black Mountain, N.C., sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6409 Moorings Point Circle to Deborah Draper and Diana Bacon, of The Villages, for $405,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village

Justin and Selina Jamison, of Peachtree, Ga., sold their home at 10909 Bullrush Terrace to Tyson and Monica von Buxhoeveden, of Lakewood Ranch, for $390,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in March.

Creekwood

Brant and Christy Gomez, of Braden River, sold their home at 7604 49th Ave. E., to Nicholas and Georgina Sparks, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,500 in 2014.

Jack Marchbank and June Marchbank, trustees, of Mountain Home, Ark., sold the home at 4606 72nd Court E., to Mark and Jeanie Wells, of Bradenton, for $283,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Brett Vitaz, of Seattle, sold the home at 7139 46th Ave. Circle E., to Elaine Vorreyer, of Bradenton, for $248,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2010.

Marineland

QBW Holdings LLC sold the home at 6737 Lincoln Road to Averyl Belyea, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2017.

64th Street Circle

Kathleen Burns, of Bushnell, sold her home at 2121 64th St. Circle E., to Felicia and Tyrone Johnson, of Bradenton, for $324,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1994.

Miramar Links

Ronald and Linda Clark sold their Unit 63 condominium at 8166 Miramar Way to Thomas and Adele Tutko, of Lakewood Ranch, for $324,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2012.

Summerfield Village

Athan and Nancy Boehm, of Palmetto, sold their home at 6615 Meandering Way to James Coleman Jr. and James Eller, of Bradenton, for $324,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,800 in 1995.

Mote Ranch

Kevin and Barbara Travis, trustees, of University Park, sold the home at 7008 Goldrush Lane to JoAnn Walter and Sheila Walter, of University Park, for $315,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2015.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Donald and Judith Betts, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6698 Tailfeather Way to 6698 Tailfeather Way LLC for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2005.

River Landings Bluffs

Daniel Clappsy, of Bayville, N.J., sold his home at 6108 55th Ave. Circle E., to Daniel Campbell, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,149 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Woodbrook

Bruce and Lisa Betters, of Waukesha, Wis., sold their home at 4842 Lake Breeze Terrace to Robert and Carolyn Vincent, of East Setauket, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,500 in 2013.

Edgewater Village

Edward Swanteson sold the home at 8470 Idlewood Court to James O’Connell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $290,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

John and Bridget Safron, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 7005 Montauk Point Crossing to Felipe and Johanna Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2015.

Braden River Lakes

Nelda Sipes, of Auburn, Ala., sold her home at 513 49th St. E., to Cyd Calamia, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2004.