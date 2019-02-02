Lake Club home tops local sales at $1,327,500

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. DJM Corp. sold the home at 16432 Daysailor Trail to Edward and Emily Pires, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,327,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,500,900 in 2015.

Lake Club

Constance Bertuca, trustee, and Theodore Bertuca, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 16022 Topsail Terrace to Gary Bales, of Atlanta, for $1.15 million. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,154,000 in 2014.

Esplanade

Edward and Emily Pires, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5219 Esplanade Blvd. to Alan and Shirley Tarschis, of Sylvania, Ohio, for $987,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,226 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $853,000 in 2016.

Scott and Angela Devine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13118 Palermo Drive to Timothy and Rochelle White, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,500 in 2015.

Joey Quintana and Romel Huelga, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13124 Palermo Drive to Peter and Cathy Winski, of Sarasota, for $562,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $589,400 in 2016.

Robert and Bernette Babcock, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13226 Torresina Terrace to John and Honora McCarthy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $380,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Joshua and Laura Colkmire, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7824 Panther Ridge Trail to Steven and Debra Newman, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2014.

Del Webb

Allen and Helene Allweiss, of Treasure Island, sold their home at 17335 Hampton Falls Terrace to Michael and Kathleen Sparanese, of Harrison, N.Y., for $600,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $591,800 in 2018.

Country Club Village

Richard and Melody Arndt, trustees, of Rockford, Mich., sold the home at 7621 Portstewart Drive to Richard and Linda Fleming, of Lakewood Ranch, for $530,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Bruce and Cindy Gilburne, of Spring Hill, Tenn., sold their home at 8201 Championship Court to James Dolphin and Elizabeth Dolphin, trustees, of Delaplane, Va., for $529,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,200 in 2003.

Judith and Charles Nothdurft, of Fort Myers, sold their home at 7024 Old Tabby Circle to Rita Simone, of Lakewood Ranch, for $285,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2015.

Sonoma

Stephen R. Switlyk, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8213 Santa Rosa Court to Stephen A. Switlyk, of Longboat Key, for $500,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $742,800 in 2008.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

John and Jeanne Larranaga, of Venice, sold their home at 7578 Camden Harbour Drive to Charles and Katherine Hart, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $461,600 in 2003.

Arthur and Marie Meyers, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8219 Haven Harbour Way to Angela Otto and Roger Reed, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,955 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2010.

Kenwood Park

Sara Koffman, trustee, of Great Barrington, Mass., sold the home at 8134 Dukes Wood Court to Michael Gray and Daniela Soiman, of University Park, for $450,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,113 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,000 in 2017.

Watercrest

Rainone Holdings LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6450 Watercrest Way to Charles Marden and Annette Marden, trustees, of Amherst, N.H., for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,700 in 2012.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 2224 Crystal Lake Trail to Samuel and Lois Smith, of Bradenton, for $443,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,359 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Stephen Coppa, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11972 Forest Park Circle to Iwan and Andrea Griffiths, of Bradenton, for $366,500. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,291 square feet of living area.

Daniel and Pamela Hyndman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4711 Claremont Park Drive to Andrew and Connie Euster, of Apollo Beach, for $355,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,200 in 2013.

Woodbrook

Lake Breeze Sarasota LLC sold the home at 4846 Lake Breeze Terrace to Destany Scates, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2014.

Watch at Waterlefe

Loren and Pamela Asche sold their Unit 18-D condominium at 935 River Basin Court to Bryan and Sandra Sibert, of Naperville, Ill., for $285,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Marnie Spears, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit A-8 condominium at 9719 Sea Turtle Terrace to Robert and Janet Watson, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,500 in 2009.

Miramar Lagoons

Patrick and Iceseas Farrell, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8419 Miramar Way to Joseph and Pamela Pritchard, of Clear Lake, Iowa, for $279,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2008.

Creekwood

Sandra Hancock, of Apollo Beach, sold her home at 7303 52nd Drive E. to Aaron and Emma Evans, of Bradenton, for $276,900. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Tracy and Craigie Sanders, of Boca Roaton, sold their Unit 6504 condominium at 6818 Grand Estuary Trail to Phillip and Rochelle Modesti, of Oxford, Conn., for $265,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook Village

Tai Hi Tung, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 6227 Blackdrum Court to Priscilla Macmunn and Matthew Thompson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $258,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

Links at Palm Aire

Tricia Collins, Christopher Gables and Lisa Gables, of Levittown, N.Y., sold their home at 7420 Links Court to East West Group LLC and Community Choice Properties LLC for $250,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2007.

Silverlake

Wells Fargo Bank sold the home at 5214 60th Drive E. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs for $216,800. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,600 in 2006.