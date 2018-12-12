Lake Club home tops local sales at $1,275,000

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Murray Homes LLC sold the home at 7914 Staysail Court to Cecile Lee and Sheila Upshaw, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,275,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,415 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

James and Amy Losee sold their home at 19705 77th Ave. E., to Alfonso Zubizarreta and Denia Zamperlini, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,860 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

James and Beverly Kinder, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1719 Rye Road to Thomas and Cindy Jones, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,898 square feet of living area.

Brougham REO Owner LP sold the home at 13907 18th Place E., to Neil and Anshu Kalia, of Bradenton, for $344,900. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,300 in 2017.

Country Club Village

Kevin and Laura Josephson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6931 Brier Creek Court to Edward and Elizabeth Jesella, of Lakewood Ranch, for $772,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2016.

Robert and Joyce Hunt, trustees, of Playa Vista, Calif., sold the home at 7311 Greystone St., to Kevin and Laura Josephson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $740,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,913 square feet of living area.

Hercules and Patricia Assimakopoulos sold their home at 6809 Turnberry Isles Court to Judith Cohen, of E. Amherst, N.Y., for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $513,000 in 2013.

LWR Rentals LLC sold the home at 6843 Bay Hill Drive to Daniel Cerone, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

River Club North

Lori Jean Rodgers, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6706 Pinehurst Place to Dipesh DeRay and Vivian Marie Torres Calderon, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2016.

Larry and Faith Latham sold their home at 6006 Glen Abbey Lane to Masanobu and Maria Arango, of Bradenton, for $579,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,569 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Thomas Dowd Jr. and Jaime Lynch, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14818 Sundial Place to The Indigo Property Group LLC for $510,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,934 square feet of living area.

Robert and Lisa Gadek, of Lake Bluff, Ill., sold their home at 15504 Lemon Fish Drive to Lenore Thomas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2008.

Jeffrey and Jennifer Pfeiffer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6325 Golden Eye Glen to Jeffrey David and Jacquelyn Cunnien-Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, for $285,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,500 in 2012.

Country Meadows

Laura Stone, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14707 Seventh Ave. N.E., to James Jubilee Jr. and Shelby Robinson, of New Rochelle, N.Y., for $485,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,500 in 2011.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Patrick and Lynne Goneau, trustees, of Bradenton, sold their home at 23319 Red Robin Place to Hiram and Whitney Roman, of Parrish, for $482,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,400 in 2003.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Ronald and Karen Bobo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9719 Discovery Terrace to Keisha Wilkinson, of Orlando, for $480,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2015.

Paul and Karla Lynch, of Palmetto, sold their home at 516 Mossy Branch Lane to Joseph Stein and Angela Gaster, of Woodlyn, Pa., for $327,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2003.

Arbor Lakes

Ronald and Nancy Doyon, trustees, sold the home at 7209 Southgate Court to Terry and Christina Cassidy, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2005.

Links at Palm Aire

James and Barbara Cogan, of York, S.C., sold their home at 7574 Fairlinks Court to Stephen and Yolanda Hura, of Seattle, for $440,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2009.

Braden Oaks

Peter and Vicki Tenn, of Franklin, N.C., sold their home at 3815 65th St. E., to Heinrich and Bonnie Gille, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,924 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2013.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Robert and Donna Vasko sold their home at 4743 Carrington Circle to Stephen Hampton and Mary Hampton, trustees, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,900 in 2000.

Country Club East

James and Linda Slapak, of Englewood, sold their home at 7208 Annahill Lane to Linda Sanders, of Lafayette, La., for $426,500. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,400 in 2011.

Brookside Estates

Matthew and Stacy Parker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 746 129th St. N.E., to Timothy and Sarah Haverstick, of Braden, for $425,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,900 in 2016.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

William and Georgiana Schmidt sold their home at 6968 Country Lakes Circle to Jon Grubbs and Timothy Johnson, of Sarasota, for $394,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,378 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2002.

Del Tierra

Joseph Flores and Huong Ana Duong Thien Lam, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15511 Trinity Fall Way to Arras and Elizabeth Hattman, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,000 in 2017.

Austin and Joelle McClune, of Edmond, Okla., sold their home at 15129 Agave Grove Place to Jason Samson, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2017.

Esplanade

Steven and Barbara Josephson, of Rye Brook, N.Y., sold their home at 4949 Savona Run to James Hardee Jr., of Evanston, Ill., for $367,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,500 in 2014.

GreyHawk Landing

Kevin and Beth Gonyea sold their home at 12650 Cara Cara Loop to Nathan and April Burrows, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2004.

Chaparral

AP Anvil LLC sold the home at 6039 Anvil Ave., to Igor Lakhno, of Carmichael, Calif., for $350,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

John Grothe, of Edmond, Okla., sold his home at 1743 Marsh View Terrace to Alfred Hooker III and Karen Boone Hooker, of Bradenton, for $347,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,500 in 2016.

Peter and Janet Ingraffia, of Bartlett, Ill., sold their home at 8816 Heritage Sound Drive to Neale and Marie Whitbread, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Farrell Brothers Properties LLC sold the home at 243 River Enclave Court to Daniel Mosher and Martha Mosher, trustees, of Medina, Ohio, for $303,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2008.

Braden Woods

Jeffrey Davis and Jacquelyn Cunnien-Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9019 60th Ave. E., to Alex and Courtney Bueno, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Regions Bank sold the home at 11615 Gramercy Park Ave., to Jesus Dominguez, of Bradenton, for $341,200. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,058 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $428,900 in 2013.

Country Oaks

Steve and Jean Waldstein, of Parrish, sold their home at 4952 80th Ave. Circle E., to Janice Torres, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,163 square feet of living area.

Greenfield Plantation

Blanda Benson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 727 Planters Manor Way to Charles and Jerri Anne Blumenstock, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2013.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Madeleine Giusto and Louis Giusto, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8610 53rd Place E., to Nancy and Thomas Kostovny, of Bradenton, for $316,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Elizabeth and David O’Connor, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 104 Bridgewater Court to James and Beth Bick, of Bradenton, for $308,500. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in 2004.

Peridia

Steven and Kim Johnson sold their home at 4321 Presidential Ave. Circle E., to Paul and Linda Jorgensen, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2002.

Del Webb

Louis Bernhard, of Columbus, Ohio, sold his home at 17036 Kenton Terrace to Herman Martinez, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,100 in 2016.

Eagle Trace

Calvin and Jane Brinkley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1916 Orange Lake Cove to Lynn Cressia, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,500 in 2015.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Michael Emmons, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 6508 Moorings Point Circle to Joseph Brickner and Dianne Ratcliffe Brickner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Kelly Price, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4723 Palm Aire Circle to Laurie Raba, of Sarasota, for $294,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1982.

Coach Homes at River Strand

James McCartan and Tina Schwitters-McCartan sold their Unit 7403 condominium at 7018 Grand Estuary Trail to Michael and Nancy Kirshe, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2013.

James Stevens and Marjorie Wolfgang-Stevens, of Hooksett, N.H., sold their Unit 6104 condominium at 6802 Grand Estuary Trail to Mary Black, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Robert Broadwater and Tammy Broadwater sold their home at 1486 Millbrook Circle to Charles and Sheryl Eder, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,800 in 2015.

Summerfield Village

Neil and Anshu Kalia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11922 Winding Woods Way to Ian and Keela Vaughn, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Fairfield

Frank Mauro, of Ponte Vedra, sold his home at 4898 Maymont Park Circle to Jennifer Wallace, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,300 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Vikram and Nidhi Rao, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4616 Sanibel Way to David and Katie Tulipano, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2004.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Robert Giarraputo sold his home at 12325 Trailhead Drive to Juanita Walker, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Stanley and Margaret Gerding sold their home at 5018 Sunnyside Lane to Logan Clark, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,400 in 2017.

Sabal Bay

Frank and Agusta Raffo, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3-2 condominium at 7284 83rd Drive E., to Edward Del Castillo, of University Park, for $218,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.