Lake Club home tops Lakewood Ranch/east Bradenton area sales at $3.6 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Philip and Susan Morris sold their home at 16006 Foremast Place to Tryn and Cindy Stimart, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3.6 million. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,925 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Jack Steenbarger and Susan Benson Molnar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 20510 79th Ave. E., to Mark Lyons and Tatiana Celis, of Bradenton, for $2.6 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,575,000 in 2013.

Country Club East

Llomell and Kristin Llorca, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16423 Kendleshire Terrace to Richard McCormick and Stacey Pape, of Venetia, Pennsylvania, for $1.97 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,238,000 in 2018.

David and Meredith Mathers, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14618 Castle Park Terrace to Munir and Margaret Ahmed, of Toms River, New Jersey, for $1.1 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2019.

Thomas and Kim Krug sold their home at 16612 Collingtree Crossing to Kelly Charles Irwin and Denise Leeman Irwin, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $498,800 in 2017.

Concession

Kevin and Deborah Rubin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8309 Farington Court to Jack Steenbarger and Susan Benson-Molnar for $1.65 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,431 square feet of living area.

Quonset Road

Jeanne and Kenneth Kinzie, trustees, sold the home at 6620 Quonset Road to William Stubblebine, of Bradenton, for $915,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,200 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Ricardo Castro and Kimberly Denise Castro sold their home at 5403 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to David and Lori Halfpenny, of Bradenton, for $885,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,075 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $507,000 in 2016.

Country Club

William Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 7216 Orchid Island Place to Yvonne Nelson, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $864,000 in 2005.

Terrence and Kirsten Kavanagh, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7233 Lake Forest Glen to Linda Assard, trustee, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, for $750,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2009.

Claudette Van Pelt, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7495 Edenmore St. to Vicki Epstein, of Lakewood Ranch, for $549,900. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

Albert Enos Jr., trustee, of Sugarloaf Key, sold the home at 4620 Fourth Ave. N.E. to Martin Murray and Thomas Lee McCollum Jr. and Kaltrina Mavraj, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,803 square feet of living area.

Joseph Hendrix Medlin Jr. and Margaret Mary Medlin, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4427 Third Ave. E. to Jared Duke, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1995.

Harbour Walk

Aleeta Massey and Carla Milligan, of Brandon, Mississippi, sold their home at 4717 Mainsail Drive to John and Tamera Landi, of Bradenton, for $785,900. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2015.

River Club South

Daniel and Katherine Marie Tromp, of Bath, Ohio, sold their home at 7626 Partridge St. Circle to David and Nancy Rocks, trustees, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2018.

Belinda Funkhouser, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7536 Harrington Lane to Ali and Sylvia Abdelsalam, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, for $565,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2020.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Mark and Maureen Legac, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7832 Panther Ridge Trail to Scott Paul Rattigan and Linda Marie Matteoli, of Bradenton, for $718,500. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,500 in 2004.

Esplanade

Erica Drezek, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 12730 Del Corso Loop to Alex Howell and Eusebia Carmen Howell, of Bradenton, for $697,100. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $447,100 in 2013.

Frances and Michael Burday, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13908 Messina Loop to Stephen Brown, trustee, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $491,200 in 2017.

Bridgewater

Ricky and Barbara Reuschel, of Renfew, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 13620 Swiftwater Way to Gregory John Denham and Kate Elizabeth Denham, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,500 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Judy Wetter, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, sold her home at 2306 141st St. E. to Stephanie and Jason Brunner, of St. Petersburg, for $645,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,292 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in 2010.

Warren and Ronda Hense sold their home at 2003 154th St. E. to Richard Nelson Jr. and Erica Lynn Nelson, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2014.

Charles and Kelley Bell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14011 18th Place E. to Patty and Don Ingle and Jenny Pappas, of Bradenton, for $551,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,662 square feet of living area.

Mona Davis, of Bradenton, sold the home at 606 137th St. N.E. to Jeffrey Clarke and Kristin Fast, trustees, of Tampa, for $495,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,328 square feet of living area.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Jayme Evans, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 403 169th Court N.E. to Theresa Myra Huffines and Sean Lamar Huffines, of Salisbury, Maryland, for $642,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,400 in 2005.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Lawrence and Maxine Wolfe, of Wimauma, sold their home at 5129 88th St. E. to Karen Eddy and Ronald Seitz, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Patricia Paradise, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8734 49th Terrace E. to Dimity Eager, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Bradford Dlouhy and Nancy Dlouhy sold their home at 7759 Camden Harbour Drive to Teresa Novak and Jeffrey Aumiller, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2015.

Patricia McGraw, of Sarasota, sold her home at 9073 Willowbrook Circle to David Berens, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,743 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,500 in 2020.

Greyhawk Landing

Glenn Baker and Mary Hart Baker, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 12420 Natureview Circle to Dennis William Weber and Sheila Lynn Weber, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2009.

Robert Steele, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13119 Peregrin Circle to Craig Scott Miller and Amy Denise Miller, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,900 in 2004.

Millard Laney III, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12204 Aster Ave. to Stephen Fillette and Anne Fillette, trustees, of Ft. Lauderdale, for $459,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2019.

Mark and Brittney Liberti, of Largo, sold their home at 12550 Cara Cara Loop to Timothy Michael Newton and Melissa Newton, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,500 in 2019.

Polo Run

Carl Cleveland Williams and Abby Marie Williams, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17041 Polo Trail to Mark and Wendy Cohen, of Sarasota, for $606,000. Built in 2018, it has six bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $467,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Bradley Frick, trustee, of Imperial, Missouri, sold the home at 4207 Tropical Blue Lane to George Watkins and Margaret Susan Watkins, of Bradenton, for $577,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $473,900 in 2019.

Thurston and Shirley Monson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13114 Deep Blue Place to Charles and Sarah Wolfe, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,700 in 2017.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

James and Mary Trichter, of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, sold their home at 5694 Country Lakes Drive to Jaime Johnson and George Metaxas, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, for $532,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2017.

Creekwood

Brad Lee Myers and Lorraine Lynn Myers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7804 48th Place E. to Scott Andrew Ingram and Dian Lynn Ingram, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,400 in 1997.

Rosedale Addition

Jeffrey and Laurel Cantrell, of Lebanon, Tennessee, sold their home at 4674 Royal Dornoch Circle to Mark and Constance Mattis, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Braden Oaks

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 3614 65th St. E. to YLH Capital LLC for $488,300. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $41,000 in 1987.

Central Park

Jose Briceno and Lorena Vogeler, of Honolulu Hawaii, sold their home at 5023 Brickell Park Cove to Kyle Elliott, of Bradenton, for $484,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,900 in 2011.

Vincent John and Eileen Spanicciati, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12413 Tranquility Park Terrace to John Frank Voler and Melissa Ann Voler, of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, for $475,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2019.

Gregory Creek, of Palmetto, sold his home at 12421 Tranquility Park Terrace to Richard Antonuccio, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,200 in 2014.

Braden River Ranchettes

Laura Armstrong sold her home at 3113 73rd St. E. to Clea Cidri for $479,900. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,500 in 1990.

Savanna

Alex Jean-Baptiste and Bertrice Louis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14017 Florida Rosemary Drive to Richard Hite and Amy Delgado, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,200 in 2018.

Greenfield Plantation

Brett and Jennifer Coomer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 523 Hunter Lane to Stephanie Fox, of Brentwood, Tennessee, for $461,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2017.

Mote Ranch

Joseph and Linda Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6840 Coyote Ridge Court to Michael and Anita Thompson, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,400 in 2002.

Raven Crest

Orlando Ruiz Burgos and Yara Liz Valazquez Burgos sold their home at 817 116th Court N.E. to Laurin and Jerrad Orr, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Harmony

Daniel Fineman and Janira Sustache sold their home at 11924 Brookside Drive to James Paul Arnold and Bridgette Arnold, of Powhatan, Virginia, for $449,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,000 in 2015.

Fairfax

John and Elizabeth Shoemaker and Timothy Shoemaker sold their home at 4524 Pro Court E. to Henry and Debra Cooklin, of Monticello, Illinois, for $405,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,082 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Water Oak

SPH Property Three LLC sold the home at 6419 68th St. E. to Joanne Pedrosa Fernandes and Paulo Fernandes, of Bradenton, for $401,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,000 in February.

Summerfield

David and Lynn Zachos, of Venice, sold their home at 6540 Meandering Way to Danelle Nicole Yerkey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $395,800. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2020.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

Scott Boyd and Holly Osborne-Boyd, of S. Haven, Michigan, sold their Unit 812 condominium at 941 Tidewater Shores Loop to William and Marjorie Clark, of Green Cove Springs, for $365,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2020.

Pinehurst

Michael and Terry Rychlewski sold their Unit 202 condominium at 4934 Linsey Court to Christine and Steven Clippinger, of Sarasota, for $363,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2018.

Riverwalk

Craig and Sharon Fair, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7431 Arrowhead Run to Lisa Brooks and Thomas and Marian Brooks, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,000 in 2012.

Silverlake

Khaled Moje, Mary Moje and Fares Moje, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5006 58th Terrace E. to Zadiel Sainz Rodriguez, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2012.

Avalon at Palm Aire

Diane LaVallee, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, sold her home at 4919 Lakescene Place to Angela Williams, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Carlyle at Palm Aire

Rita Schneider, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6650 Cheswick St. to Alexa Davis, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,500 in 1999.