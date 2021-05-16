Lake Club home tops Lakewood Ranch-area sales at $1.95 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Emily Pires, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16432 Daysailor Trail to Robert and Nancy Ann Campbell, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for $1.95 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,327,500 in 2019.

Waterlefe

Clifford and Sandra Jones sold their home at 10507 Riverbank Terrace to Timothy and Theresa Pope, of Rochester, New York, for $1,932,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,100 square feet of living area.

Steven and Kelly Cullen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10607 Riverbank Terrace to Chester Earl Barnes III and Helen Isabelle Barnes, of Bradenton, for $1.6 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,000 in 2010.

Maria and Stephen Sowards sold their home at 1019 Rainbow Court to Kimberly and Mark Kaindl, of Bradenton, for $930,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,000 in 2018.

Richard Karl Schmidt, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 723 Foggy Morn Lane to Brett Bayard Steffey and Tina Dawn Steffey, of Bradenton, for $446,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $361,000 in 2014.

Country Club

Nora Rottier, Julie Scallen and Chacke Scallen, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13214 Lost Key Place to Franklin Bracken and Lilian Suzanne Bracken, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.35 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2006.

Robert and Valerie Falahee, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 7202 Ashland Glen to Kody and Heather Sprague, of East Aurora, New York, for $1,299,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2018.

AMH Roman Two FL LLC sold the home at 7705 Weston Court to 7705 Weston Court LLC for $790,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2015.

William Griffiths, of Lake Mary, sold his home at 7922 Royal Birkdale Circle to Albert and Diane Bowden, of Tallahassee, for $660,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,854 square feet of living area.

Sandra O’Neil sold her home at 12302 Thornhill Court to Peter and Debbie Leuzzi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $660,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Mark and Amy Burling, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7737 US Open Loop to Charles and Katie Dietrick, of St. Louis, for $535,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,000 in 2011.

Eric Thorson Cheyne and Patricia Cheyne, of Avon, Connecticut, sold their home at 12209 Thornhill Court to Gloria Temple, of Lakewood Ranch, for $430,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2018.

Milene Moses, trustee, of Poland, Ohio, sold the home at 7239 Presidio Glen to Marvin and Elaine Edoff, of Lakewood Ranch, for $403,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,600 in 2004.

Joseph Michael Brady and Jane Brady sold their home at 6515 Oakland Hills Drive to William Martin and Judith martin, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,800 in 2019.

Dennis McDowell, trustee, of Inman, South Carolina, sold the home at 7306 Wexford Court to John David Reilly and Kelsey Vanderbeek, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,400 in 2010.

Country Club

Monty Dyke and April Stead, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 14709 Leopard Creek Place to Peter and Lisa Levesque, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,275,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,173 square feet of living area.

Donald Croce and Jill Diane Rathburn, of Ellicott City, Maryland, sold their home at 7425 Haddington Cove to Paul and Karen Kotz, of Bradenton, for $928,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Richard David Arndt and Melody Arndt, trustees, sold the home at 15735 Seaton Place to Andrew and Lisa Bonick, of Bradenton, for $705,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2019.

Michele Loudermilk and Denise McDermott, trustees, of Valparaiso, Indiana, sold the home at 14512 Stirling Drive to Arlan and Judy Akerlind, of Minneapolis, for $615,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,000 in 2019.

Stephanie Vasko, of Sarasota, sold her home at 16405 Hillside Circle to George and Cecilia Oancea, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,966 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2017.

Harbour Walk

Donna Owens and Vincent Joseph Cappa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 545 Mast Drive to William and Stephanie Clark, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, for $929,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,300 in 2012.

Waterline Road

Patrick and Danielle Lennon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17160 Waterline Road to Margaux Buchanan, trustee, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Pamela Emerson and George Guzl, Bradenton, sold their home at 4727 Cabreo Court to Mary Jo Prigge, trustee, of Gurnee, Illinois, for $890,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $646,600 in 2017.

Michael and Bonnie Elkins, trustees, of Troy, Michigan, sold the home at 12830 Del Corso Loop to Mauro Dudine and Jennifer Rose Dudine, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2017.

Rye Wildness Estates

Anthony John Furiato and Michelle Furiato sold their home at 516 165th St. E. to Eduardo Prado and Hema Subramanian, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $589,800 in 2017.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Max and Shmir Corzine sold their home at 22623 Morning Glory Circle to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $800,000. National Residential Nominee Services Inc. then sold it to Sandra O’Neil, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2007.

Alfredo Cartaya, trustee, and Maribel Cartaya, of Weeki Wachee, sold the home at 22579 Morning Glory Circle to Toni Solgaard, of Sequim, Washington, for $721,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

Emiliya Shklyar and Aleksandr Shklyar, of Osprey, sold their home at 4007 Fourth Ave. N.E. to Nuot Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $735,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2018.

Mallory Park

Byron Erazo and Adriana Ramirez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12004 Blue Hill Trail to Thomas Joseph Bell and Keri Leigh Bell, of Bradenton, for $719,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,200 in 2018.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11802 Blue Hill Trail to Karen Williams, of Bradenton, for $698,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area.

Renee Shopoff, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12011 Seabrook Ave. to Kevin Keane and Fay Keane, trustees, of E. Jordan, Michigan, for $496,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,300 in 2017.

Lakewood National

Douglas Scott Angove, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 17506 Hickok Belt Loop to Hargest Holdings Ltd. for $690,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2020.

Greyhawk Landing West

Rebecca Hensley, of Bradenton, sold her home at 535 Honeyflower Loop to Ahmet Ozgun, of Bradenton, for $688,600. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $552,500 in 2017.

Nemer Dabage Forzoli and Clara Dabage, of Pompano Beach, sold their home at 621 Rosemary Circle to Terence and Joni Fitzgerald, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $456,300 in 2017.

Wilton Crescent

Steven and Eileen Corbin, of Manalapan, New Jersey, sold their home at 7869 Wilton Crescent Circle to Richard Ira Hemingway and Kathleen Hemingway, of University Park, for $675,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Timothy and Michelle Lea, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11510 Gramercy Park Ave. to Megan and Jason McSheffrey, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 2011, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,500 in 2018.

Scott and Jennifer Lavieri sold their home at 4716 Tilden Park Court to Jeffrey and Kimberly Morgan, of Rockwall, Texas, for $617,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,100 in 2012.

Annette Shaw, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12110 Longview Lake Circle to Opendoor Property Trust I for $405,300. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2019.

Orville Cordero-Medina and Alexandra Moreno-Amador, Richard Moreno and Monica Amador-Fernandez, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4903 Boston Common Glen to Brian and Catherine Gates, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2018.

Mote Ranch

Benjamin Ellinor and Mark Keller, trustees, sold the home at 6231 Cypress Bend Court to Louis Laginess and Dawn Cracco, of University Park, for $639,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2012.

Magnolia Manor

Somashekar and Geetha Pallegar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1509 64th St. Court E. to Jax Pax LLC for $620,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 1999.

Arbor Grande

Leslie and Robert Kornaker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11929 Perennial Place to Mark and Lauren Rotolo, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for $616,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2017.

Del Webb

Timothy and Diane Henning, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, sold their home at 7445 Chester Trail to Terry Roderick and Derhonda Roderick, trustees, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,500 in 2019.

Paul and Hilda Casey, of Sterling, Virginia, sold their home at 17350 Hampton Falls Terrace to Hilton and Carolyn Hitt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $501,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $419,900 in 2019.

River Point of Manatee

Arlen Jeferson Souza and Bruno Camara, of Melrose, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 3815 Second Drive N.E. to Brian and Beth Huggins, of Bradenton, for $599,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,540 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2018.

Greyhawk Landing

Boguslaw and Joanna Gluszak, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13039 Peregrin Circle to Dariush Adam Hasebi and Lea Hasebi, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,200 in 2011.

Jason and Melissa Cujas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1016 Brambling Court to Mark Slonecker, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,900 in 2016.

Michael Gilkison and Stacey Mazza-Gilkison, of Myakka City, sold their home at 260 Dahlia Court to Ronnie and Katheryn Black, of Trinity, for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2007.

Broadmoor Pines

Lawrence and Anne Maciariello, of Montgomery, Texas, sold their home at 7821 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Helga & Heinz Verhaegh LLC for $576,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 1997.

Greenbrook

Kurt and Kathryn Bender, of Naples, sold their home at 6477 Indigo Bunting Place to Michael Millar and Beatriz Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,100 in 2018.

Jennifer Swanson and John Freeman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13316 Purple Finch Circle to David Christian McLean and Kathryn Baker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $530,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,438 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2006.

Michael and Jill Kelly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6419 Royal Tern Circle to Amanda Jocelyn Tse and Peter Michael Malinosky, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area.

Fannie Mae sold the home at 15608 Lemon Fish Drive to Paula Danielle Dosne, of Lakewood Ranch, for $399,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,100 in 2012.

Craig and Lisa Schoenfeld, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15110 Searobbin Drive to AH4R Properties Two LLC for $375,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2015.

GLS Waterthrush Place LLC sold the home at 13851 Waterthrush Place to Cynthia Pohlod, of Royal Oak, Michigan, for $345,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2016.

Summerfield

Gretchen Rachles, of Siesta Key, sold her home at 12210 Summer Meadow Drive to Robert Kotecki and Brenda Dawn Kotecki, of Lakewood Ranch, for $520,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,000 in 2016.

Polo Run

Jasper Burnell Price and Danielle Therese Price, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17421 Blue Ridge Place to Mark and Brenda Pipher, of Foxborough, Massachusetts, for $510,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,800 in 2020.

Arnold Barry Myers and Jane Lee Myers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17426 Blue Ridge Place to Debra and Ralph Manges, of Ewing, New Jersey, for $372,900. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,839 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2020.

Watercrest

George Kommick, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 6450 Watercrest Way to William Henry Anderson and Barbara Anderson, of Cornelius, North Carolina, for $485,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,100 in 2008.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

John Bowman Jr. and Barbara Connor Flanagan sold their Unit 2312 condominium at 5928 Wake Forest Run to Scott Himler and Laura Himler, trustees, of Boone, North Carolina, for $480,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Wentworth

Arleen and Allan Podhorodeski sold their home at 7342 Windemere Lane to Stephen and Sandy Pepin, of University Park, for $480,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $73,600 in 1997.

Hampton Green

Gary Slavin, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7936 Hampton Court to Bradford and Brigitte Willis, of Barrington, Illinois, for $468,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2016.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Christopher Charles Cone and Kimberly Edwards Cone, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10535 Old Grove Circle to Gary and Marilyn Rysak, of Bradenton, for $442,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Joseph Bazo, of Bradenton, and Chanda Bazo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9014 61st Ave. E. to Zachary Joseph Pond and Alyssa Hamilton, of Bradenton, for $439,900. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,418 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2010.

Country Creek

Tracy Elizabeth Calvert, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14719 Seventh Ave. E. to Steven and Shayna Watterson, of Bradenton, for $436,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2019.

Kevin Louis Boyer and Kerri Ann Boyer, of Parker, Colorado, sold their home at 415 141st Court N.E. to Larry Maynard Haymore III and Amber Lee Proffitt, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2016.

Rosewood at Gardens

Janos Katanics and Valeria Katanicsne Szekeli, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5405 83rd Terrace E. to Susan Ristow, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Frank and Victoria Bongiovanni, of Venice, sold their home at 9009 Beacon Manor Terrace to Christopher Pereira and Alexandria Jane Pereira, for $397,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,700 in 2005.

Daniel Tommasone, of Schenectady, New York, sold his home at 8859 Stone Harbour Loop to Chris and Mary Carr, of League City, Texas, for $350,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,033 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,100 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Donald Marks, trustee, sold the home at 510 River Crane St. to Scott Anderson and Susan Fox Anderson, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2018.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Gelu Cimpean, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6409 Wingspan Way to Bruce Madara and Nicholas Borello, of Bradenton, for $379,500. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,801 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2014.

Indigo

Douglas Behler sold the home at 13025 Deep Blue Place to David and Sherry Waldman, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,700 in 2018.

Carlyle at Palm Aire

David Charles Foxlow and Linda Foxlow, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6708 Cheswick St. to John Ganley and Tamara Downing Ganley, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2007.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Vaclav Viacek and Gabriela Viackova, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 7003 condominium at 6924 Grand Estuary Trail to Stanley Straube Jr. and Kathleen Kelley-Straube, of Methuen, Massachusetts, for $350,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2014.