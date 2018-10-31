Lake Club home hits market at $7.995,000

Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has listed a $7.995,000 home in the Lake Club.

The 8,000-square-foot property at 16416 Baycross Drive sits on two-and-a-half acres and includes a tennis court, a five-hole golf course, a four-car Car Museum and a crushed shell running track.

Pettingell said the residence is the highest-priced property in Lakewood Ranch.

The John Cannon home was built in 2015 and has 12-foot ceilings throughout and four fireplaces. It has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The home features a temperature-controlled wine room, a gym with an exercise loggia and an outdoor entertaining space with a summer kitchen, a walk-in pool, a raised-tile spa, built in grill, a bar and a gas fireplace.

"This property goes above and beyond," Pettingell said in a release. "The country club lifestyle in Lakewood Ranch offers a pristine alternative to water-front living, allowing buyers to have ample acreage and incredible amenities like a private golf course and car museum. "

For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com or contact Laitin Schwerin at 487-1549.