Knightsbridge home sells for $1 million

A home in Knightsbridge tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Aubrey and Enid Redmon sold their home at 7336 Barclay Court to Charles and Rosemary Griffee, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,929 square feet of living area.

Panther Ridge

Fred Hanna and Louise Heibner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 20120 69th Ave. E. to Gary and Mary Walsh, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,153 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Albert and Penny Denault, of Bradenton, sold their home at 18703 68th Ave. E. to Eric and Angela Gervais, of Bradenton, for $821,100. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,914 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

Carmen and Robin Spagnola, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12551 Highfield Circle to Garry and Diana Neeves, of Bradenton, for $799,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,025 square feet of living area.

Charles and Rhonda Edison, of Georgetown, Texas, sold their home at 12117 Thornhill Court to Ronald and Rosalie Sorrells, of Lakewood Ranch, for $450,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $436,000 in 2015.

Anthony Monzo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 7310 Wexford Court to Richard Mason, of Venice, for $369,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2012.

Tidewater Preserve

Melodi Oswald, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1103 Kestrel Court to George and Jeanette Pfeiffer, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,913 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2012.

Mill Creek

James and Sandra Miller, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14554 17th Ave. E. to Tony and Sarah Ragle, of Bradenton, for $549,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,811 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Terry and Marla Skinner, of Parrish, sold their home at 22225 Panther Loop to Joseph and Elizabeth Hill, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2013.

Eaton Place

Eli and Lois Nefussy, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7318 Eaton Court to Robert Rosenthal and Esther Rosenthal, trustees, of Newtown Center, Mass., for $507,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1999.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16611 Sixth Ave. E. to Hien Thi Nguyen and Minh Ngoc Tran, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,957 square feet of living area.

David and Esther Bennett, of Sanibel, sold their home at 17112 Fourth Ave. E. to The Jason D. and Olivia M Michaels Revocable Trust for $481,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,443 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2013.

Jeffrey and Bonnie Hollnbacher sold their home at 319 165th Court N.E. to Leonard and Glynis Grawburg, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,612 square feet of living area. It sold for $373,400 in 2015.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Delores Gaylord, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 6511 Moorings Point Circle to Paulin and Joanne Viaud, of Newfoundland, Canada, for $445,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,963 square feet of living area. It sold for $587,100 in 2004.

Watercrest

Kathleen Austin, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6438 Watercrest Way to Sharon Stultz, of Aliquippa, Pa., for $445,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Tucker Group Holdings LLC sold the home at 8737 54th Ave. E. to Dale and Michele Asplund, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

Giovanni and Sylvia Gigliotti, of Manitoba, Canada, sold their home at 302 Americas Cup Blvd. to David and Margaret Nock, of Bradenton, for $402,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,000 in 2013.

Greenbrook Village

Wendy Acosta Luna, of Orlando, sold her home at 6422 Royal Tern Circle to Dennis and Christine Coyle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $397,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $398,000 in 2015.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Fernando and Esmeralda Olvera, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9617 Summer House Lane to Sarah Asher, of Bradenton, for $389,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,673 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Lisa Marriott, Karen Felton, Teri Dubeck and Tammy Klausner, of Norwalk, Conn., sold their home at 6742 Carlyle Lane to Deborah Fredericks, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,200 in 1999.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Lissett Pacheco, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7726 Camden Harbour Drive to James Greene Jr. and Julie Hayes, of Bradenton, for $366,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,523 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,300 in 2004.

Jay and Jean Jankowski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8956 Stone Harbour Loop to Reyla and Ryan McCleary, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2012.

Brick N Mortar LLC sold the home at 8806 Haven Harbour Way to Naidine Lelani Marzan and Juan Antonio Garcia Morales, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2017.

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 7919 Haven Harbour Way to De Property Holdings LLC for $259,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,900 in 2004.

Esplanade

Steven and Rhonda Nantais, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5015 Serata Drive to Elizabeth Lehmann-Woldman and Adam Woldman, of Island Park, N.Y., for $336,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,200 in 2014.

Braden River Ranchettes

Linda Ellington, of Brooksville, sold her home at 7208 41st Ave. E. to Omar Moreno, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 2009.

Braden Pines

John Murray, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10309 Forest Run Drive to Bryan Cardenas and Sara Sutherland, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,500 in 1988.

Braden River Lakes

Jade Mailloux, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1009 45th St. E. to Adrian Arredondo and Desire Alanis, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,080 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2015.

Tara

Walter and Dorothy Brady, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., sold their home at 6103 Aviary Court to James and Claudine Everton, of Bradenton, for $288,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,900 in 2002.

Del Tierra

Denise Desaulnier, of Bradenton, sold her home at 15318 Trinity Fall Way to Bradley and Debra Thurman, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,800 in 2016.

River Point of Manatee

Emerita Capito, of Naples, sold the home at 323 36th St. N.E. to Daniel Rodd, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $158,100 in 2001.

Gates Creek

Megan and Dustin Dahlquist, of Bradenton, sold their home at 219 116th St. E. to James and Samantha Podlucky, of Bradenton, for $279,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2003.

Sabal Harbour

Diane Herringer, of Valrico, sold her home at 4914 Bookelia Circle to Kimball Spence and Hannelore Spence, trustees, of Belleair Beach, for $279,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,900 in 2001.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Alison and Peter Medved sold their home at 6411 Wingspan Way to Michael and Debra Hitchcock, of Bradenton, for $276,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,900 in 2015.

Fairfield

William and Joyce Hayes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4854 Maymont Park Circle to Michael McCourt, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,800 in 2014.

67th Street Court

Kevin Beach and Karen Beach sold their home at 3403 67th St. Court E. to Ruben Medina-Gutierrez and Antonia Medina, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $20,000 in 1986.

Harborage on Braden River

Marianne Thomsen and Sally Nicola, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5527 Simonton St. to John and Donna Kipp, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 in 2013.

Dennis Liedtka, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5604 Whitehead St. to Jose Martinez and Martha Ortiz, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,000 in 2013.

Summerfield Village

Aron Wernet, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6302 Yellowtop Drive to Deborah Ball, of Lakewood Ranch, for $255,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $119,700 in 1998.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Darren Gillette, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9501 Portside Terrace to David Mercier and Juliet Gannon, of Narragansett, R.I., for $250,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2015.

Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire

Carolyn and Walter Hardy, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 5967 condominium at 7106 Lakeside Drive to Michael and Nancy Janson, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2014.

Peridia

Robert and Tanina DeWald, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4867 Raintree St. Circle E. to JoAnn Thomas, trustee, of Bradenton, for $232,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,000 in 1997.

Central Park

Myrna Iagatta, of Milford, N.H., sold her home at 5016 Newport News Circle to Nathan and Amanda Blount, of Bradenton, for $218,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,600 in 2011.

Watch at Waterlefe

Cleo Boulter, of Tampa, sold her Unit 13-B condominium at 910 River Basin Court to Jennie Whidden, of Bradenton, for $201,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2012.

Grand Estuary at River Strand

Leo and Renee Weinshel, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 528 condominium at to Edwin and Sandra Elzer, of Tinton Falls, N.J., Linda Krueger and Jessica Krueger, of Alexandria, Va., for $200,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,500 in 2012.