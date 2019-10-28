Kiwanis kick off bell-ringing scheduling on Longboat

Kiwanis and Salvation Army . . . does that ring a bell?

It should, and you can too. The Longboat Key chapter of the service club is gearing up for another year of its red-kettle drive at the Publix. Kiwanis member Ed Krepela is organizing a schedule of volunteer bellringers to take on the task.

Bell-ringing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 29 and continue daily until Christmas Eve. 75-minute blocks run each day until 5:45 p.m.

Volunteers need not be a member of the Kiwanis Club to take part, and money raised at the Longboat Key Publix stays in the Sarasota-Manatee area. In 2018, a donor who remained anonymous matched every $20 bill in the red kettle. Together, the Longboat red kettle drive raised more than $19,000, which was higher than any other Publix location.

To volunteer, email Krepela at [email protected]