After a 35-year career with Sarasota County Schools, Laura Kingsley, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, will retire at the end of the school year.

Kingsley began her career with the district in 1986 as a teacher at Booker Elementary School for High Expectations, which would later become a part of Emma E. Booker Elementary.

From there she served as an assistant principal at Emma E. Booker and Laurel Nokomis and as principal at Fruitville Elementary before being named assistant superintendent.

“Dr. Kingsley is a staunch, compassionate advocate for the needs of children and teachers, and she will be dearly missed,” Superintendent Brennan Asplen wrote in an email to the district. “We wish her nothing but happiness as she enters this next exciting chapter of life.”

Chris Renouf, the district’s executive director of elementary schools, has been appointed as Kingsley’s replacement. He will begin July 1.

Renouf previously served as principal at Ashton Elementary and Toledo Blade Elementary from 1998-2017. While he was principal, both schools were recognized with honors.

“Our elementary schools have achieved and exceeded many goals under his leadership, and I know Mr. Renouf will whole-heartedly extend his talents to further uplift all our schools, teachers and students,” Asplen said.

Brandon Johnson, the principal of North Port High School, will replace Renouf. Prior to his current role, Johnson served as principal of Lamarque Elementary, assistant principal at Brentwood Elementary and other interim roles.

In addition to the roles being filled due to Kingsley’s retirement, the district also announced Harriet Moore will serve as the district’s first ever director of innovation and equity.

Moore is the principal of McIntosh Middle School, where she has served since 2012.

Moore will facilitate the implementation of training for cultural responsibility, chair the district’s Equity Committee and guide approaches to various instructional delivery models.

“Dr. Moore is a product of Sarasota County Schools and deeply cares about the inclusion, success and safety of all children,” Asplen said. “Dr. Moore brings vast experience to her new role and I am confident she will enable our district to achieve great progress and success.”

Moore will begin March 1.