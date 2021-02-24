Kiddies celebrate Mardi Gras in Lakewood Ranch

Xan Wilson and Mariah Esparza. Courtesy photo.

Kiddies celebrate Mardi Gras

Xan Wilson and Mariah Esparza (above), teachers at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, brought the fun of Mardi Gras to the school Feb. 16 with masks, beads and donuts.

Some students made their own masks using a popsicle stick, paper, crayons and feathers.

"We thought it would be fun to expose the kids to a different kind of celebration," said Christiana Fimbel, a teacher at Kiddie Academy. "We've never celebrated (Mardi Gras) before."

Speed racer

Miramar resident Anthony Zappone is Lakewood Ranch's

Anthony Zappone. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

newest entrepreneur. The 17-year-old is offering paint corrections and ceramic coatings for cars to fund his racing career.

Zappone, who can be reached at 348-9125 for those who need his service, is the National Auto Sport Association Florida Spec Miata three-time defending champion.

"It's something I've always loved doing," Zappone said. "I want to continue as long as I can."