Just in time for summer

After 20 months of construction, Alvin's Island on St. Armands Circle has reopened.

Opening day was May 10, and new assistant manager Carlie Paquin saw the transformation of the store from an empty space to one packed to the gills with Longboat Key and Sarasota-spangled merchandise. The amount of stuff in the store is about the same, she said, just with fewer walls to navigate around.

Part of the original renovation plan was to add a rooftop restaurant with a bar, but Paquin said she doesn't know what that will be yet. Part of the space allocated to Alvin's is still sectioned off, and Paquin said the owners will add another store, perhaps a convenience store, there.