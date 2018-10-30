June Blaustein remembered for her loving personality and unique hobby

June Blaustein always made sure to express her love for the special people in her life.

During her career as a speech and language pathologist, Blaustein created a lasting friendship with the family of Ben Alpert, the father of three of her students — Gabriel, Nathan and Zachary. Blaustein and the Alperts particularly connected over their Jewish faith, and eventually the family started inviting Blaustein and her late mother, Ann Hartka, over for Jewish holidays such as Passover and Rosh Hashanah.

“She loved my boys,” Alpert said. “She got them birthday gifts, Hanukkah gifts, etc. She always gave them a subscription to Ranger Rick (magazine). They're still getting it now. It will be the last year they get it.”

Blaustein died of cancer Sept. 22. She was 72.

Alpert said Blaustein was sweet and friendly, with the warm, caring demeanor of someone who devoted much of her life to working with children — children who reciprocated that loving kindness.

“We used to stop at Nellie's (Deli, Market and Catering) for breakfast on the way to summer day camp at Temple Beth Sholom,” he said. “The boys would run to June's table and hug her.”

She was also a grateful woman who loved to send e-cards to thank the Alperts for inviting she and her mother to their holiday dinners. Blaustein also sent the family updates on her condition during cancer treatments, emails often signed “love.”

As a child, Blaustein always dreamed of becoming a seamstress. Her parents set up an open credit for her at a local fabric shop in her hometown of Philadelphia and that’s where she developed a knack for sewing.

Although she never opened her own tailor shop, Blaustein developed a side business later in life creating suits for body builders (or fitness competitors, as some prefer to be called, she once noted). It started in 1984 when she began designing costumes for ballroom dancers, but a little over 10 years ago she refocused on fitness competition garments when local Edith Driver asked her to make one.

It was the satisfaction of creating something that fit and made her clients happy that made it enjoyable, she told the Observer in a 2017 interview. She created hundreds of suits in the last decade of her life.

“It’s kind of like problem-solving, which is also a lot of fun,” Blaustein said. “If something doesn’t fit, I’ll make it again until I get it right.”

Blaustein is survived by her nephews, Mitchell Hartka nd Jeffrey Hartka, and many other family members. She requested that donations be made in her memory to either Birds of Paradise, 17020 Water Line Road, Bradenton FL 34212 or Compeer of Sarasota, 1565 State St., Sarasota FL 34236.