Judge recuses herself from DUI case involving Manatee Commissioner George Kruse

Jacqueline Steele, the 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge assigned to hear court proceedings regarding DUI charges brought by the State Attorney's Office against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, has recused herself from the case.

The court document Steele signed to recuse herself was dated July 14. Although the arraignment was set to begin today, a pre-trial conference is now set for Aug. 2. Kruse has entered a plea of not guilty. He has requested the state “provide all discoverable material” to his counsel, including “all material that may lead to exculpatory information.”

A document dated July 14 said Kruse had waived his appearance at all pretrial conferences. His attorney, Sarasota Criminal Defense Attorney Jeffrey Haines, will represent him at any pre-trial proceedings.

On June 22, the State Attorney's Office filed one count of driving under the influence against Kruse involving an April 20 one-car crash on GreyHawk Boulevard in East County.