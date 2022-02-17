Joyce Lee Tankersley

1943-2022

Joyce Lee Tankersley, passed away in Sarasota FL on February 6, 2022 with her loving husband Art by her side.

Joyce was born to Carl and Mildred Lueckert on February 26, 1943 in Baltimore Maryland. Joyce gained her higher education in Columbia MD. She worked as an Accountant throughout her career. On June 12, 1965, Joyce married her childhood friend Albert Roland Tankersley (Art) celebrating 57 years marriage, 70 years of friendship, enjoying homes in Columbia Maryland, Bethany Beach Delaware, and Longboat Key Florida. Joyce leaves behind to mourn her passing her Husband Art, her Sister-in-law Cindy Lueckert and her dear Nieces Dina Grabau and Colleen Webb, and her Great Niece Carli and Great Nephews Trent, Scott, Luke and Tanner. She will be missed so dearly by her extended Family and many wonderful loving friends. She is predeceased by her Parents, Sister Carlynn Jones and Brother Robert Lueckert.

In Lieu of flowers the family request you consider donations to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, MDS Clinical Research, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa Fl., 33612 or the Southeastern Guide Dog Association (SEGD), 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221.

Arrangements under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

135 N Lime Ave. Sarasota FL 34237.941-365-1767. www.gendronfuneralhome.com