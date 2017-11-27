East County Athlete of the Week: Joshua Young

Joshua Young, 17, is a junior 6-foot-6 wing on the Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team. He had 11 points and eight rebounds in the Mustangs' 74-32 preseason win against Clearwater Central Catholic Nov. 25. Young moved to Lakewood Ranch from Collierville, Tenn., in the offseason.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 6. My parents (Kenna Young and Ramona Young) made me play a sport, and I liked basketball more than football.

What is the appeal of basketball?

I love playing as a team, working together and learning about your teammates. That's how you develop chemistry.

What is your best skill on the court?

My hustle. I'm always diving for balls on the ground and going the extra mile.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

The first time I dunked, which was in eighth grade. It was a simple one-hander, but it made me excited about what was to come in my future.

What goals have you set for yourself and your team?

As a team, we want to win the state championship. Personally, I want to get a scholarship somewhere so I can play in college, at least at a Division II school.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

Learning to manage everything in my life. Here, we practice a lot, so I've had to learn to balance basketball with school and my personal life.

What is your favorite food?

Smoked ham. I just had some for Thanksgiving, too. It's so good.

What is your dream vacation?

I don't like to do a whole lot, so I'd probably just stay at home and relax. Play basketball and video games, that sort of thing.

What is a random fact about you others may not know?

I'm a big superhero fan, both Marvel and DC Comics. If I had to pick one, I'd say Marvel's movies are better.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

I'm a religious guy. I'm a Christian, so I'd say the best advice is to focus on the Lord before all else.

Finish this sentence: "Joshua Young is ... "

... Happy to be playing basketball at Lakewood Ranch.