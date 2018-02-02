Trump picks Gruters for Amtrak board

President Donald Trump nominated Sarasota politician Joe Gruters to serve on the Amtrak board of directors for the remainder of a five-year term.

According to a White House press release, the term would expire Oct. 4, 2022. Gruters also serves in the Florida House of Representatives for District 73, which covers parts of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Gruters was the co-chairman of Trump’s Florida presidential campaign. He is also the former campaign manager of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed Gruters twice to serve as a member of the Florida State University board of trustees, where he chaired the finance and audit committee. In 2017 he was one of three finalists to be named the state’s chief financial officer, which eventually went to Jimmy Patronis.

Gruters is a CPA and owns Paoli & Gruters Certified Public Accountants. He earned Bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University and MBA from the University of South Florida.