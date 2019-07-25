Joan C. Stewart

Joan C. Stewart, 87, passed away May 13th in Sarasota, Florida. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years.

Joan resided in Glenview, IL and Longboat Key, FL. She was a loving mother of Tracy Stewart, Kelley Stewart Roth, Christopher Stewart (Margaret) and Shea Stewart (Yvette). She was a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. Joan met her high school sweetheart Joe, in Brooklyn, NY, they later moved to the Midwest, settling in Glenview where they raised their family, and were longtime members of OLPH. Throughout her life, Joan loved to entertain, she loved music and dancing. Joan and Joe were the perfect dance partners, always the first ones on the dance floor.