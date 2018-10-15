January-February TV dates set for locally filmed 'Antiques Roadshow' episodes

Air dates for the locally taped episodes of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow have been announced.

Three episodes, all shot in April at Ca’ d’Zan, the mansion built in Sarasota in the 1920s by circus tycoon John Ringling, will air in January and February.

The first hour is planned to be telecast at 8 p.m., Jan. 28. Subsequent hours will be shown on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

The show did a full day of taping at the Sarasota landmark and attracted a huge following. The show received more than 15,000 applications for 3,500 tickets. The other stops on this season’s “Antiques Roadshow” tour — Tulsa, Okla., Louisville, Ky., Rochester, Mich., and San Diego — will also be shot at historic venues.

The Sarasota episodes were shot both inside and outside the historic mansion. Tents set up on the property surrounding the house gave the atmosphere a fair-like feel.

Along with show staff and crew, 110 volunteers helped with crowd management and flow.